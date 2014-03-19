What We Want Out Of 'The Incredibles 2'

It’s official: One of the best superhero movies ever made, The Incredibles, is getting a sequel. Brad Bird has apparently decided he finally has another story to tell, and The Incredibles 2 is in the works. So what do we most want to see out of it?
More Heroes
Part of the fun of the original movie was the riffing it did on Silver Age comic book tropes; there weren’t any explicit parodies of real superheroes, but rather the movie riffing on some of the powers and ideas that defined the Silver Age. And now that the heroes are legal again, or at least visible enough that they might be needed, we really hope Bird gets to cut loose and create a few more characters.
More Mark Waid
The movie actually had a sequel of sorts: Mark Waid began writing a comic series that took on the original world and actually fleshed it out into a kid-friendly yet complex superhero story. Bird, of course, is writing the script as we speak, but we hope Waid’s brought on at some point. He really showed a facility with the story that made the comic just as great as the movie.
Or at the very least, Disney can come up with a few reprints; the series from Boom! Studios went into limbo and hasn’t been fully reprinted since the first run.
More Bond Jokes
A big part of the fun of the original movie was the fact that it was absolutely crammed with James Bond jokes and references, ranging from Michael Giacchino’s riffs on John Barry’s scores to various visual elements and ideas. In fact, it’s more a Bond movie than a superhero movie in many respects. We’d love to see what they’d do with Bond from the ’70s.
Either way, Brad Bird’s earned our trust; we can’t wait to see what he comes up with. Just as long as it doesn’t feature Mr. Skipperdoo.
More on Jack Jack’s powers. Choose 1 goddamn it.
Maybe Jack Jack has the power to copy other powers, or maybe they’re gonna go the Franklin Richards route and just say that he’s basically a god and can do whatever he wants. If Mr. Fantastic’s kid can create a whole universe on a whim, I see no reason why Mr. Incredible’s kid can’t have a bunch of different powers.
I suspect Jack Jack will have settled into a power set. Either that or they’ll have him tormenting more babysitters.
more frozone! maybe he’s got a child that is closer in age to jack-jack while the original kids are more grown up and starting their own teams or even dating other superheroes.
Maybe he’s retired from the costumed life and is now the head of an international espionage agency…or would that be TOO meta?
Honey, where’s my super suit?
I want the sequel to not ruin the first one. The last thing I want is Cars and Cars 2 even though The Incredibles is infinitely better than Cars.
The first Cars wasn’t even that good, so I wasn’t shocked when the sequel sucked. Pixar’s done a good job with sequels to movies that actually DESERVED sequels like Toy Story (and Monsters Inc I guess).
If there was one movie that absolutely needed a sequel it was Incredibles though.
I agree, I’m not sure if Cars 2 was just an unnecessary sequel, or the beginning of a decline in quality from Pixar. I’m hoping it’s just the former, but I’m worried Pixar can’t stay perfect and keep cranking out all of these sequels.
The “Cars” franchise is unabashedly for small children. It’s hard to argue Pixar has somehow declined in quality when you’ve got “Up”, “Toy Story 3”, and “Brave” on your resume.
I will admit I’m concerned about the grimdark, in the sense that Pixar has gotten progressively more bleak. “Toy Story 3” in particular, because it’s got both an abuse/abandonment narrative and that scene where they nearly kill the entire cast with fire.
Also, Brad Bird has taken his time with The Incredibles 2 and now that it has been announced he must really have a great story that he wants to tell.
more bomb voyage please, still my favorite villain in any medium
I love Bomb Voyage. I annoy the hell out of my husband with my bad French accent.
What I’d like out of an Incredibles sequel is no sequel at all. Leave the original at peace and intact. Make a Frozone movie, make a movie about anyone else in the universe just not directly the Incredibles
Hopefully it is set later and Dash is in high school, Violet has recently graduated college, and Jack Jack is talking/walking etc.
Dash the rebellious teenager taking on his dad, Violet facing the questions posed by modern feminism as she prepares to go out into the world, and Jack-Jack learning how to manage his considerable powers in an elementary school playground setting.
There could be good new ground to cover with that approach.
That sounds absolutely awful
When is bird going to make an Iron Giant Sequel?
That should definitely never happen. Don’t mess with perfection.
I’m really glad Pixar kept their word about not letting anyone other than Brad Bird handle it. And I’m glad he didn’t keep his about not doing animation again. The only thing I really must have from this is Michael Giacchino on the soundtrack again. That first soundtrack was amazing.
Maybe give Frozone a kid, just not with that harpy from the first movie.
She is the greatest good he is ever going to get!
“Bitch, that number that keeps coming up and I tell you it’s a wrong number? That ain’t no wrong number, Wonder Woman wants a booty call”
Ugh! And a Cars 3 and Finding Nemo Sequel?
[www.theguardian.com]
Guess they have to keep the average down?
The Finding Memo sequel is a known element from long ago. Cars 3? Hey, gotta make money and Planes can only go for so long.
Yea, I totally forgot about the Nemo sequel being announced. Jesus, and I just saw Planes has a 2nd coming out in July. Thank God I don’t have kids!
At least we’re getting the Incredibles sequel. Take what ya can get I guess
I really love all of the people bitching about a sequel to the greatest superhero flick ever, done years later by the original creator, by a studio with a terrific record of success. Some people just don’t deserve nice things.
Sequels are rarely nice things.
No, rushed or cheap sequels, and sequels without the original talent, are rarely nice things. A Pixar-made Incredibles sequel, years later, by the same director, is none of those things. Sometimes sequels are Son of the Mask and sometimes they’re The Dark Knight.