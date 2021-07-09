Wendy Williams is certainly no stranger to clips of her show going viral, but a bewildering segment from this week slipped into the truly bizarre. The clip from Wendy is truly something you need to see to believe, as describing what actually happens pales in comparison to what transpires on the next 75 seconds of television.

The clip first circulated on Wednesday but it gained steam in earnest on Thursday, presumably because people actually watched until the end. What was just a weird, somewhat aimless comparison of Williams’ social media following with a TikTok star had a twist that even the best screenwriters and comedians would struggle to come up with for themselves.

The clip begins with Williams setting up her Hot Topics segment, which apparently was about a TikTok star that goes by the name Swavy. Real name Matima Miller, the 19-year-old has more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok and a wide following on other social media platforms. In fact, Williams used an image from his Instagram profile to set up the segment.

For some reason, though, the meandering introduction was framed by Williams’ frustration that Swavy has more followers on TikTok than she does, mostly because she is not on the platform and “as far as TikTok, I don’t use that at all. I don’t know what that is and I don’t want to be involved.”

It’s, well, weird. Because for starters, Williams seems pretty unsure who the person the segment is even about is in the first place.

“I have no idea who this person is,” Williams says. “Neither does one person in this building.”

Williams asks the audience if they knew who he is. It’s a bit uncomfortable, and the cuts to a confused audience going along with the segment adds to the tension. Williams then commands people who know Swavy to cheer, and a few do. She then complains that he has more followers than she does, before a member of her crew reminds her that she has more Instagram followers than he does. Thankfully, her audience cheers the news that she’s beating him on Instagram.