What A Video Game Fiasco Tells Us About Gaming’s Toxic Corporate Culture

In most industries, if something goes wrong in manufacturing a product, you announce it, you apologize to disappointed consumers, and reschedule it. Because while it’s annoying and costly, it’s not the biggest of deals. Unless you happen to run Activision.
Figure this convoluted saga: Two weeks ago, Activision announced that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was delayed on Xbox One, and only on Xbox One. Activision didn’t say why, didn’t mention a release date, and even stripped away all the Xbox One logos from the game’s official site. Conspiracy theories ran rampant, from Microsoft trying to stonewall Sony to Sony trying to make Microsoft pay more for the game. You know, because Sony wants to keep people from hearing about their summer blockbuster, and Microsoft cares so desperately about a licensed movie tie-in.
Yesterday morning, available for download in the Xbox One store is… The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It’s been paid for, downloaded, played, and nothing is wrong with the game on a technical level. Aside from the fact that physical copies seem not to be on the market, it’s a fairly standard release.
Considering the specificity of the problem, namely that the delay was limited to one platform, and the fact that digital copies are available, it’s almost certain there was some technical error in manufacturing the physical discs. They all got scratched, or had the wrong software, or somebody replaced the manual with nude photoshops of Bobby Kotick. Which is a bit embarrassing, sure, but it has to happen occasionally. Yet Activision has refused to comment on anything from the delay to the fact that the delay apparently doesn’t apply to the digital version.
Stop and consider, just for a minute, how utterly insane this is. Can you think of another industry that, faced with this situation, doesn’t just fire off a quick press release and have done with it?
And yet it’s commonplace in the gaming industry to act like their own customers are the enemy. Bethesda infamously referred to “sneaky press f***s” in internal emails because they might find out a studio was developing a game. Gearbox threw a fit when reporters put together the rather obvious clues that Borderlands 2 was being announced back in 2011. And these are just the stories loud and visible enough to come to the surface; corner a gaming journalist at a bar and he or she will tell you of at least one nasty email from a developer over something minor.
Part of this, quite honestly, is self-importance; many game publishers and large developers take themselves painfully seriously. But this mistrust of and disrespect for the consumer is toxic. It doesn’t just mean hissy fits in the press, it means that EA will ruin a franchise with restrictive DRM or that publishers will shut off a game’s servers without telling anyone.
If Activision doesn’t trust its customers far enough to issue a simple press release saying “We goofed,” that’s a problem. And it raises a question of whether we should trust them when they don’t trust us.
Based on my time working in the video game industry, I’d say it was likely a fairly mundane production issue – discs/packaging/etc. In other words, something that absolutely could have been cleared up with a press release as you said. But for whatever reason, game publishers are absolutely allergic to giving the public any glimpse into their operations.
Yeah, it’s something I haven’t understood for years. I get some of it is marketing, but come on, no “Oops! Sorry!”
Part of this is probably due to the game in question being licensed product. Publishers make less per copy on a licensed game than a wholly owned franchise, since they have to pay licensing fees, in this case to both Marvel and Sony Pictures.
So, there’s less incentive to provide info about it to the public. Also, Activision’s licensed division is a separate entity from the rest of its publishing, and has always received less PR/marketing support.
In short, they’re probably like “it’s a shitty licensed game and we won’t make any money on it anyway. Who cares?”
Ol’ Spidey must still be using IE. Didn’t want to take chances.
I’ve never really understood the gaming industry’s obsession with seeeecrets. It’s almost like it’s a twisted extension of the games themselves — gamers like Easter egss and unlockables, right? So let’s make them *earn* every minuscule scrap of information we give them.
A very recent game whose name I cannot remember has this “let’s work for it” mindset, so you have to collect these items searching all over the game… to get the background story. The. Background. Story.
Hope I can remember which one is.
@afmg are you thinking of Metal Gear Solid Ground Zeroes?
At a guess, it’s because gamers can be a reactionary and hostile bunch, and they don’t want to deal with that. I get it. But there are times where you just have to take your licks.
^ when those reactions include larges amounts death threats, general racism and homophobia its no wonder game companies turn their backs to customers.
@onemanmob I would be more sympathetic to that argument if publishers and developers took a more active hand in dealing with that when it comes up in the community. Like, for example, saying anything about it ever.
I’m not trying to defend the game business mind you, but the people who make the games. I’ve often said that a group is judged by its loudest idiots, and in the gaming community its like a race to the bottom of who can be king of the douches. These gamers wait for the smallest slight to unload all of their problems onto what they assume are faceless corporations, without thinking for a second the kind of toll it takes on the people who make those games.
Hell when I was in the industry I had to stop reading the comments sections for any news involving the company I worked for. If gamers truly wanted to be informed of whats going on then they need to stifle the urge to freak the fuck out every single time the smallest think goes wrong. Does that mean gamers can’t get angry? No. Being a gamer is an expensive hobby and if a studio or publisher pushes out a giant turd they mashed into the shape of a game disk (I’m looking at you Aliens: Colonial Marines) then give them hell. But sometimes a miscommunication is just that, a miscommunication. Not a company trying to step on the necks of the gamers.
Why should they give anything when people will buy their product anyway? Teenagers have nothing else to do and adult gamers will keep playing because they’ve presumably been playing their entire life.
There’s yard work.
Has anyone played the 3DS version? I have no consoles, but love both the 3DS and Spider-Man… but not if the adaption is terrible.
Consider briefly: the breathless “gaming press” would take any statement that there had been a manufacturing error as a smokescreen for some deep “Microsoft is insisting on DRM measures that require a blood sample and Activision can’t get enough needles to ship in time” conspiracy. As a subsubsubset of a specialist market where actual news doesn’t happen all that often, every move sets off chains of wild speculation to fill the silence. It’s like a Warming Glow’s idiotic “What is the deep significance of Don Draper’s choice of tie in scene 5 of last week’s episode” columns
That’s how fan blogs work, and they were going to say that anyway. Actual journalists are more… restrained.
True, but gaming news sits very directly on the cultural fault line of when does a site or a blog become “journalism”. Kotaku’s weirdness about “Is Arkane working on Prey 2, even though if it is it will be a totally different game and not called Prey 2” illustrates where even respected sites can fall into stereotyped-basement-blogger territory
I’m not a fan of Kotaku as a large entity (I read the site because frankly they’ve got the reach), but to be honest, none of that article would have been written if Bethesda had, upon receiving an email asking if a studio is working on a game, had just replied yes or no. It’s not like we’re not going to find out eventually. They’re not going to keep this a secret. True, Prey 2 has a long, embarrassing history but that’s not really Bethesda’s problem.
I’m just going to ask this here because I don’t know where else it belongs.
I was having a discussion with a friend the other night about how it’s really unfortunate that it’s impossible to play old video games anymore, and it seems like it should be possible to recreate these old N64 games that we love and just make them available on Xbox 360/One or PS4. We got NBA Jam on Xbox 360 the other year and that was great to play with friends, and how great would it be to get an Xbox arcade version of Mario Kart 64/Goldeneye/Super Smash Brothers? I assume it has to do with licensing which is a shame, but is it not possible to just sell the rights to a single video game to recreate and still hold on to the rights to a title? It’s not like Nintendo is making money off of selling old copies of Super Smash Brothers, so just sell it off to other people to build. It’s not like these games are as complex as current games, you don’t need to update the graphics, and you already have the framework from the old game. It was awesome to have NBA Jam, and if these old 64 games were available I would certainly pay $30 for them. Playing multiplayer online Mario Kart 64 would be amazing, and same goes for plenty of the other old school games.
I’m sure there’s plenty of reasons why this doesn’t happen, but it sure would be nice.
You just listed a bunch of nintendo games that you want to play on a microsoft console.
That will never EVER happen
If you want to play Mario Kart 64 or smash bros 64 buy a wiiU and download it, they are $10 a piece.
Nintendo is very very picky about their properties
another excellent idea is to buy an old N64 with the games and just play them old school.
So the short answer is that you want a WiiU you just didn’t know it.
Hmm, I didn’t know that you could get those old games on Wii, so that definitely answers my question of the ability to keep older games available. I guess my other issue is the proprietary problem and not having games available across consoles, which I’m sure won’t change which is a shame. It’d be nice if they could still make them available on Microsoft and just overcharge where it’s $30 on Xbox live or something.
Think of it this way, could you ever buy a Whopper at McDonalds?
Yeah that never works. However, I did go out and get a N64 on ebay, so thanks for the extra push to do so!
I’m reminded of Bethesda’s unwillingness to comment on the brokenness of Fallout: NV and Skyrim on the PS3. Sure, they adressed it years later in interviews, but they never apologized. They actually turned the whole fiasco into a pity-party — continuing to ignore the frustration of their customers that spent a lot of time and money on something that they knew was doomed when it shipped. More recently, the immensely popular “Ultimate Team” game mode for FIFA 14 launched with a broken transfer market, hindering thousands of players that are spending real money on the game. Head on over to the EA forums and they’ll constantly suggest that you waste 30 minutes of your life contacting customer support by phone. The game was released last fall and EA have yet to even aknowledge the issue(which is a major one). How is denying obvious fuck-ups to paying customers/fans the status quo in this industry?
My favorite part of the whole PS3 Skyrim mess was the fact that they admitted that they knew what had happened and shipped it anyway.