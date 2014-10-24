What Is GamerGate? Here’s An Explainer For All The Confused Non-Nerds Out There.

Back about a month ago, we told you about GamerGate when it was in its infancy stages, and I kind of figured that was the end. Instead, it’s mutated into a truly ridiculous mess that’s brought in political operatives and sucked in unwilling celebrities. And, thus, a lot of people are hearing about it, but they’re not clear on what it is. And so, for the benefit of those of you wondering what the hell is going on, here is an explainer.
OK, so what the hell is GamerGate?
It’s a lot of things, to a lot of people, but sticking to the facts, it’s a hashtag that began trending on Twitter as a response to pieces from major gaming outlets with titles like ‘Gamers’ Are Over by Leigh Alexander:
‘Games culture’ is a petri dish of people who know so little about how human social interaction and professional life works that they can concoct online ‘wars’ about social justice or ‘game journalism ethics,’ straight-faced, and cause genuine human consequences. Because of video games.
Depending on whom you ask, these pieces were a reflection of the widespread corruption in the gaming industry and the collusion between the gaming press and game developers against gamers. Or they were a reflection of a bunch of adults finally losing their s**t on their largely teenage audience.
What triggered these angry editorials?
The ex of an indie game developer, Zoe Quinn, alleged among other things that she slept with developers for good reviews of her free game Depression Quest. Unfortunately, the gaming community has a long history of being crappy towards women, and a lot of the misogynist dolts who occupy the hobby also hate Depression Quest because it’s a game critics like that does not involve shooting. So they were on Quinn like bedbugs about how she’s a big ol’ whore and obviously slept her way to positive reviews of a game she released for free.
What’s the response from gamers?
Essentially, that the misogynist attacks either aren’t happening, which, you know, they are. Or that it’s a minority of all gamers and thus game outlets shouldn’t be so mean. It hurts their fee-fees to admit that, yes, maybe there might just be a few terrible human beings on Xbox Live!
They also claim that the gaming press is in bed with developers and thus there are massive ethical breaches. In other words, it’s the fault of the gaming press that a bunch of gamers are acting like total dicks to people. People like, say, Anita Sarkeesian, who’s been getting this crap ever since she launched a Kickstarter in 2012 to talk about how women are treated in video games.
Well, obviously all gamers aren’t misogynists…
Sure, and most Southerners wouldn’t go near the Klu Klux Klan, but what region do you think of, when you think of racist idiots? A small, vocal group can taint the majority with their words and actions, and anybody who pretends otherwise is, to be frank, naive.
Adding to the problem is that GamerGaters can insist up and down that their movement is not about misogyny, but the simple fact of the matter is that whenever a woman has an opinion about a video game, she gets attacked. All Felicia Day (The Guild) did was say she was hesitant to discuss it because she was worried about being attacked, and then her home address was posted online. Brianna Wu, a developer, was driven out of her house. Jenn Frank, a gaming journalist, literally quit because the harassment was too much. Somebody on Twitter is threatening to assign a private detective to investigate Quinn.
And that’s just the recent examples. Just ask, say, Jade Raymond. Or Team Liquid. And those were just the examples I found in five minutes on Google. There are many, many others.
Are there ethical problems in gaming journalism?
Sure, plenty, but none of them are being talked about in GamerGate. As you read GamerGaters talking about the problems they find in the gaming press, it’s all about indie games getting any time at all and “social justice agendas” held by major sites like, say, Polygon, which posted a review of Bayonetta 2 asking that maybe they dial back the sleazy T&A since it gets in the way of the actual game. To GamerGaters, this isn’t an “objective review.” An objective review would just tell them there were titties. Really, once you read about these “ethical breaches,” it rapidly becomes clear that for most of those involved in GamerGate, it’s that the gaming press isn’t fighting hard enough to tell them what they want to hear.
What would you say to any GamerGaters who got to the end of this instead of skipping down to the comments?
Simply this: If you look at the facts, people are being hurt. Because of their opinions about games. Games are fun, but they shouldn’t be the most meaningful thing in your life. If you put a consumer product ahead of the health and safety of other people, that shows a profound lack of perspective. In short, it’s not about you. So stop trying to make it that way.
I was about to write, “Well this is certainly a biased article, the people on the side of Gamergate have to have a different, legitimate opinion in it,” but then I replaced Gamergate with ‘the Tea Party movement’ or ‘Militant Feminist movement’ and realized they’re probably just assholes.
The worst part of this is that two circle-jerky echo chambers have collided and anyone who has a moderate opinion, a mix of both sides’ opinions, or a completely different opinion about what the real issue is regarding this whole thing is drowned out.
@Nippopotamus The mid-point between ice cream and shit is not a dessert worth eating.
@HipsterReplacement
What if I don’t want either ice cream or shit, but would rather have a creme brulee? That’s where I stand. I’m creme brulee.
As long as creme brulee isn’t driving women from their homes with rape and death threats, by all means eat up.
@HipsterReplacement Technically the mid way point between ice cream and shit is after you’ve eaten it.
Great synopsis, Dan. But can someone please tell me how the f@#k you get out of the first level in ET for Atari?
Its simple remove the cartridge and burn it then move on to Q-bert.
Man, seriously fuck this shit. If everyone would just shut up, stop writing about GamerGate and play a god damn video game, the world would be a better place.
The thing that bugs me the most about this (that doesn’t involve trolls abusing women) is that people would be surprised that folks get upset and cause strife “over video games.” Games are just as much an art form as any other media, and people have been murdering each other over that shit since the first caveman painted a buffalo on the wall at Lascaux.
To be fair, that buffalo was a shitty port from the drawn-in-the-dirt-with-a-stick version. And it really should have just been DLC for the Great Hall of the Bulls.
I stopped playing games online in 2002 because I was tired of 11 year olds in Kansas calling me a faggot because they beat me in Madden.
I have avoided that Alexander piece up until this point, but she’s pretty damned naive if she thinks these online “wars” are exclusive being waged by basement-dwelling gamer stereotypes. Get involved in a political debate online and you’ll get plenty of vitriol from supposedly well-adjusted, successful people.
Being a screaming Internet troll was co-opted long ago by “normal” people.
Go to CNN or YouTube or Yahoo! and click the comments section. Welcome to the bottom of the barrel.
Same can be said of any newspaper’s website as well. Between the spammers and trolls, the comments sections of articles on my local newspaper’s website is a vast wasteland and that is pretty much true everywhere. What makes it really scary is that many of these folks vote and serve on juries. There are people that have no other purpose in their sad little lives but to stir the pot and try to derail discussions. Some do nothing but repeat the same dead horse comments over and over again thinking that they have some validity to the discussion. Some are so deluded that even with the facts being presented that prove their argument is incorrect, they still act as though they’re right.
The Internet will be the downfall of society worldwide. We have such a wealth of information at our fingertips yet people seem to be getting dumber and dumber (We’re not slouching towards Gomorrah, we’re slouching towards Idiocracy.).
My favorite (least favorite) is all the people saying “gaming” is a culture and making fun of them makes you a bigot. Also that their “culture” is being appropriated
Ahahahah is this for real?
Reading about ethics in gaming journalism made me laugh. Talk about taking yourself way to seriously.
I don’t think it’s unfair to call gaming a culture in the same way that movies have a cult following. Anything beyond that is ridiculous, and I say this as someone who loves video games.
@El Dubba E Oh yeah. They were also whining about women invading their “safe spaces” and there are misused identity politics terms all over the place.
‘Games culture’ is a petri dish of people who know so little about how human social interaction and professional life works that they can concoct online ‘wars’ about social justice or ‘game journalism ethics,’ straight-faced, and cause genuine human consequences. Because of video games. saying shit like that iss what gets people upset. its offensive to a whole segment of gaming culture.
“SJW” has become like a Bat-Signal for me to know to just move past a comment. It’s like “Libtard” but for gaming discussions.
First they came for the gamers, and I did not speak up because I was not a gamer
Then they came for the anime fans, and I did not speak up because I was not an anime fan
And then everything was pretty awesome for everybody.
@Darth Slacker: This article is a farce and Dan Seitz and Uproxx tricked me with the title. That’s not his fault. I know better.
I was expecting some actually interesting stuff when I saw the title. Is doxxing something that both sides do? What exactly occurred with “The Fine Young Capitalists” and Zoe Quinn? Are there people that have used fake names and profiles to make the other side look worse? Do people use the anonymity of the internet to attempt to discredit the other side by pretending to be a member of another group? What do we know? What do we not know?
I understand so little of this even after trying to read about it. I understand less after reading this article.
And here’s the really fun part. I just watched that video. That’s just a guy yelling stuff at his television. When I say “Everyone involved in this an idiot”, that’s usually hyperbole. But aside from KnowYourMeme and (maybe) Gamergate.wikia.com, everyone involved in this actually appears to be an idiot. That includes me for continuing to be stupid enough to read about whatever the hell Gamergate is on Uproxx.
I respect all of us so much less for participating in this.
It doesn’t matter how long your paragraph is when you don’t know the difference between Their, They’re. and There.
You know what? In this case, “Learn they’re arguments” might actually be accurate. For everybody.
@Darth Slacker “Grammer Nazi”. Just you wait until the spelling fascists arrive.
It’s not about grammar, it’s about ethics in journalism.
This is a terribly slanted article. not an objective neutral analysis of Gamergate.
When the truth is horribly one-sided why should the analysis be neutral?
It may not have been neutral, but it was 100% accurate.
As an opinion piece, this article doesn’t have to be neutral. Are all your opinions neutral?
Don’t bother trying, Dan refuses to even try and play this honestly. He still hasn’t mentioned GameJournosPros once, mentioned the mass censorship, mentioned the death threats to boogies wife and totalbiscuit (hell I think hes afraid to mention Totalbiscuit is firmly sided with Gamergate), or mention the hate speech coming from Leigh Alexander and several Gawker writers.
To those that want a real unbiased piece that gives you a feel for Gamergate, go watch the two Huffpo videos on it. The first video is mostly Brianna Wu giving her side (She dominates the conversation for appx. 70% of the interview), the second is three prominent Gamergate females refuting Brianna Wu.
It’s not about opinions, it’s about ethics in journalism.
I don’t see why a woman making a game is an issue in the first place. Here’s my criteria for a game:
1. Is it worth 60 dollars?
2. How much time will I get out of it?
That’s about it. Gentials do not come into play here.
your mom’s do.
When Felicia Day, arguably one of the best, most positive examples of “gamer/geek/nerd culture” gets doxxed because she dared to express her fears, it tells you that this has nothing to do with the inherent quality of “game journalism”.
BTW, lest we forget that “gaming journalism” really started with Nintendo Power AKA a magazine put out by Nintendo to hype and sell Nintendo games and systems.
@Breesus Disciple And that grand tradition continues, with GameInformer (the third most widely circulated magazine in America, mind you) being owned entirely by GameStop. And yet this hasn’t come up with GamerGate!
I looked up GamerGate and one thing I read on Wikipedia was that one of the allegations against Zoe Quinn is she was cheating on her boyfriend with Nathan Grayson of Kotaku magazine.Kotaku editor-in-cheif Stephen Totilo affirmed that Zoe had been in a relationship with Nathan but Nathan never reviewed her games. You think some gamers read the first half of Stephen’s statement and figured that all allegations against Zoe were true ?
What?!? Actually read all the facts before making crazy assumptions and ruining people’s lives? I’m not sure that’s very American, sir.
I’m not sure how I ruined someone’s/anyone’s life. I didn’t dox anyone, didn’t threaten anyone’s life nor did am I preventing anyone from making a honest living. Nor will I ever do these things.
I was paraphasing something I read about gamergate.Maybe I should fo paraphased better ?
Also, I don’t think Zoe Quinn cheated on her boyfriend nor do I think she did anything morally wrong to get better reviews of her games or get better coverage in gaming media.
Check the talk history on that wiki page. Ryulong is the primary editor and hes pretty open about his hatred for Gamergate.
As for Zoe Quinn and Nate Greyson
1. He never reviewed the game, but he did in three separate articles encourage his readers to play it and donate to her Patreon.
2. In the first Zoe Quinn/Nate Greyson article he repeatedly thrashes a marketting exec working for a game jam, claiming him to be a misogynist and attempting to stir shit up for drama, the man was fired. The two sources for the story were Zoe Quinn and Joshua Boggs, as well as his personal opinion from seeing it. This would be fine…if Joshua Boggs hadn’t been sleeping with her AND Nate Greyson also not been sleeping with her. So now the article that got some one fired is completely suspect and untrustworthy.
3. Nate Greyson is thanked in the coding for depression quest as a tester for the game…So guy is running around recommending a game he himself worked on, without disclosing that information.
@Gamer1313 I’ve wasted a lot of time on this but you might actually be helpful.
1. Is there a link to three articles Nate Greyson wrote about Zoe Quinn’s game (Depression Quest)?
2. What is a game jam? What was the guy fired for? Can I find this in an article?
3. Why should I care if a person worked as a tester? Is the argument that this is more proof that he’s connected to Zoe Quinn?
4. Is there a place that will actually explain Gamergate, from start to finish, in somewhat objective terms?
B-Mo, I think you misunderstood melodie’s comment. She was agreeing with you in a sarcastic manner.
from the bayonetta review “On the other, the deliberate sexualization and objectification on display serves as a jarring distraction from the creativity and design smarts elsewhere.” the problem here is assuming the main consumer of the product has a problem with objectification and sexualization. you say that its a problem then wonder why people get upset. I would assume that most who play this game actually enjoy T&A. when the majority has what it wants in this particular instance then why should it be criticized and why should anything new be introduced?
I agree with you. I feel like sometimes people forget that games can be made for certain audiences. There was an article on Jezebel which was talking about how one of Taylor Swift’s new songs is a “gentrification anthem” for New York. Of course it is, she’s a privileged girl making a song for a very specific target audience. I’m pretty sure your typical T Swift fan doesn’t want to hear about stop and frisk and the fact that residents of certain neighborhoods that define a culture are getting priced out of those areas.
The problem is sometimes it feels like EVERY GAME is made for that “certain” audience. And that can be tiresome. And then idiots grow up thinking that all women are sluts and they get upset when these “bitches” don’t put out. Again, not everyone, just the idiots. Nothing wrong with making games with great stories that don’t shove T&A in your face every 5 seconds. Skyrim, anyone? But that’s just my humble opinion.
So? It was a review. It was the guy’s opinion and they tried to hang him for it. That’s preposterous.
Just because there’s a defined majority doesn’t mean it should be catered to exclusively. And that majority doesn’t always want digital titties flying around all the time, either. New things can be good things. The fact that some are made absurdly uncomfortable isn’t reason enough to stunt the industry’s evolution. Look how well the “main consumer” reacted to Gone Home.
“We want ethics! And by ethics, we mean people who are uncomfortable with certain elements to realize not everyone is uncomfortable with those elements, even though a review is based on the reviewers opinions and preferences and that in no way is that one review solely indicative of everything.” #postlikeagamergater
Look, I get it. Shit like The Transporter are made with a certain audience in mind, and that’s fine. But that also means that reviewers who comment on whether or not people outside of that audience will like the product are these “corrupt” or “dishonest” people pushing a narrative. They’re just people who are saying, “I don’t like X because of Y.” I eagerly await the flood of Filmdrunk comments of “Vince is just a shill for pushing the gay agenda” on the next movie review. Oh wait, that already happens from some people, and they’re immediately treated like the stupid people that they are.
@Hobo Spices yea he is but he should know the market he’s speaking to. I wouldn’t go to klan rally and say hey tone down the racism. and yes a defined majority usually does call the shots. the loudest voices usually get what they want. sure there is a place for games like gone home but I would know where not to push that kind of title.
The problem is that there’s a certain subset of gamers (typically the ones who conflate enjoying video games with being part of a “culture”) that are of the belief that gaming is their rightful domain and should cater to them and their interests alone. This has never been true at any point in the history of video games, and it’s become less and less true as the industry and audience expand.
It’s one thing for people to feel neglected or marginalized by the gaming industry, but when they manifest those feelings through death/rape threats toward anyone with diverse opinions/inverse genitalia, they deserve no consideration.
” but he should know the market he’s speaking to. ”
Polygon is more intelligent and though out reviews and news. It’s not Kotaku/Joystiq or any other such gaming site. So I’d argue the readers are less likely to be all about T&A in their games.
Beyond that, GAMERS AREN’T A BUNCH OF HORNY GUYS LOOKS FOR JIGGLE PHYSICS! Sure they exists, but they’re just the loudest. Women make up a huge part of the market as to kids, dads, old people, teenagers that don’t want tits everywhere, and countless other groups of people.
The Polygon review is just one guys opinion. He can take whatever he wants from that game and critique it based on his views. That’s what reviewing is in any medium. If you don’t agree with him find someone you do. He shouldn’t cater to anyone because then it’s not his opinion, it’s him giving his opinion, whatever that is, to those that want to hear it. If you want a different review, go to a different website. That’s it.
@indieguy Well, A) he’s entitled to his opinion. That is, in fact, his entire job, to offer his opinion.
B) Who cares what the majority thinks? I can get that from sales figures, and frankly, I don’t think invoking that justification makes sense with a Wii U game from freakin’ Platinum Games. If you trust this guy as a critic, it’s because you respect his opinion, even if you’re diametrically opposed to it. I’ve definitely disagreed with critics I’ve read, but that doesn’t mean they’re a bad critic; the reviews were still insightful and interesting.
If you don’t think the critic has any value, then don’t read him.
“All Felicia Day (The Guild) did was say she was hesitant to discuss it because she was worried about being attacked” well when you mention a bully don’t be surprised when they come after you. its not her fault by any means but it seams these gamer gate trolls are easily triggered and lack any sense of self control. as such is it wise to attempt to reason or otherwise address the issues they create.
It’s absurd how quickly and vehemently they attacked her. I’m sure she was prepared for some blow back, but not the extent at which it exploded.
Are you serious? She asked for it?
“She shouldn’t have said rape is bad if she didn’t want to get raped”
You’re pretty much saying the same thing.
Even still, the fault is not at all hers. It’s the bullies. She gave her opinion which, yea, people can disagree with. But the douchebag that doxxed her is the only one to blame for that. The fact that you think otherwise shows how immature you are as well. I think you should take a long hard look at what your values and beliefs are and ask why they are like that. You have a lot of growing up to do.
I think that there should actually be standards and assumed that at least some of these companies actually tried to be objective. Just because something is entertainment does not mean that it can’t also be informative. ESPN is sports media, and there’s a lot of corporate shilling bullshit, but it also actually has journalism. That’s what I’d like for the thing that I like (video games). The fact that it’s cemented beyond a shadow of a doubt that there is a real lack of objective journalism in addition to a bunch of collusion upsets me. Everyone on both sides of this argument that is taking to extremes (The Internet Dickbags and the Social Justice Warriors) makes me ashamed to say I like video games.
I also don’t think it’s fair to say that video game journalism doesn’t have a consequences. Didn’t Gamma Squad just run a piece saying that Activision is missing on some incentive-based money due to Destiny not hitting the target average review score on Metacritic?
Maybe it’s because I’m a girl & haven’t been into games in a while, but how in the holy balls does a conversation start with “hey, this article didn’t review the game fairly” to “here’s the bitch’s address, let’s firebomb it & rape her family!”
How are these transitions & escalations not shut down instantly?
Unfortunately, relative anonymity is a terrible thing.
Because, as people has pointed out elsewhere, it’s easier to turn a blind eye until someone gets hurt. Before that it’s just “nah”.
There are no repercussions and that’s a huge issue. Where are the moderators? Threatening someone is serious shit. I don’t think guys realize how many women get assaulted. Most of my female friends have had to deal with a stalker. That’s CRAZY! So even though, I doubt anyone will do anything with the home addresses or private information given out (aside from sending unwanted magazine subscriptions), it’s still a very real danger. All it takes is one deranged asshat.
Seems to me this is as much or more an ‘internet’ problem as it is a ‘gamer’ problem. This shit happens and it’s despicable and unfortunate and just all around terrible and fuck the people on both sides that are fanning the flames of stupidity. But you can replace the word ‘games’ with ‘sports’ in that closing paragraph and the only difference is the death threats and general stupidity are focused a hell of a lot less on women with the tradeoff often being tangible acts of violence that go beyond just uttering threats.
I’m just saying that let’s all quit pretending that this phenomenon is in any way new or at all unique to people that play video games as a hobby.
@Melodie I know exactly what you mean. I was involved in an “internet stalker” thing a few years ago & was threatened & actually called the police. It was the instant of having a cop in my house that I realized it was the stupidest thing ever. Deleted my accounts & never looked back.
@Sponge A big, big part of the issue is that anybody issuing a death threat to a woman anonymously on the Internet is trying to exert power over that woman. You’re absolutely right that this happens across the Internet, but the fact that a bunch of op-ed pieces triggered a massive movement essentially in defense of the practice is troubling.
@MonkeyButt To be fair, it didn’t start with “hey, this article didn’t review the game fairly” it started with “a women who made a videogame had sex”
No one who actually advocates within Gamergate believes harassment or threats are ok… Believe it or not, trolls exited online well before Gamergate began… This point is lost on sites like Gawker et al, and other sites who have been under fire from Gamergate.
Sites like Gawker have created this narrative that Gamergate is a bunch of dumbass, asshole white kids that live in their mom’s basement and have nothing better to do than harass women online. This narrative has been regurgitated on this site and others in order to mute the criticisms by Gamergate and marginalize its supporters… These sites, like Gawker, and others, have blamed every alleged harassment of any women on gamergate in the past months, from the threats against Anita Sarkeesian (when in fact several of the women on her panel were threatened and it had nothing to do with her thoughts on gaming) to Felicia Day’s Doxxing (where some random dude posted her info on her comment section of her Tumblr, that Felicia was apparently unable to delete…) , when in fact, there is zero proof that any of it is related to Gamergate supporters.
In response to these attacks, Gamergate supporters have been very successful in driving several sponsors away from Gawker, ArsTechnica and other sites. The very white Gawker staff has also helped create the other component of gamergate, the hashtag NotYourShield, which is a group of non-white, males and females who have joined the gamergate movement, asking for ethics in journalism and rejecting the narrative that Gamergate is a bunch of privilged white men, pissing and moaning about games journalism.
Unfortunately, the actual business of fighting for more transparency and ethics in gaming journalism sits on the sidelines while Gamergate fights back against being attacked, mocked and marginalized as women hating trolls by writers of this site, Gawker, and others. But we will fight on.
In terms of what’s happened after Gamergate, I feel like a lot of the journalism sites have effectively obfuscated the issue that was most glaring, the fact that a lot of the sites were colluding to alter narratives. It’s unfortunate that they’re basically playing both extreme sides of this argument to make everyone forget about what I consider to be the real issue.
“Gamergate is about ethics in games journalism!!!!”
*spends all their time focusing on three women who aren’t in the games press*
Now try to bear with me here, I know reading comprehension has been tough on GG proponents. It’s tough for people to separate the harassing element from the people concerned about “journalistic ethics”, mainly because of what the people fighting for “ethics” want. When you sit there and say, “We don’t want women or people harassed, we just want people who write opinions or mark down reviews for cultural reasons we don’t agree with to not have a job anymore. And we’ll take down ad revenue because of it” it leads people to question what the difference between the two groups is.
@irishda You make an interesting point, and raise some good questions. So why did you have to ruin it with that first sentence? If we can put the inflammatory personal attacks to the side for a while we might actually get some decent dialogue going here.
@irishda
Being relatively objective, but still having an opinion (aka being a critic) doesn’t mean that you collude with your other critics to influence how something is perceived. Collusion in general leads to a lot of really bad things. There’s a fine line to walk, but it’s definitely not being walked by the major game review sites. I don’t condone anything that either extreme is doing.
@Sponge
I apologize. I made the joke because it’s very obvious LonoSG wrote his post without actually reading most of Dan’s article. And because my personal experience has shown me that GG is incredibly reactionary to the point where sarcasm and bots are lost on them. For instance, in his comment, LonoSG writes that
“Sites like Gawker have created this narrative that Gamergate is a bunch of dumbass, asshole white kids that live in their mom’s basement and have nothing better to do than harass women online. This narrative has been regurgitated on this site and others in order to mute the criticisms by Gamergate and marginalize its supporters”
Which completely ignores the section in the article labeled: “Are there ethical problems in games journalism?” aka “IN WHICH WE ADDRESS THE CRITICISMS BY GAMERGATE”
There is no decent dialogue to be had when people come here and just outright ignore the dialogue from the other side for the sake of playing the “put upon victims”.
@Nippopotamus
Yes, but what collusion? The journolist? Even the parts Milo released, it just seemed like a place where EiCs were hanging out and sharing their opinions. There was no demand for lock-step or threats to those who stepped out of line. It’s no different to me than talking about your work with other people at your work.
Hmm, Baltimore Dan, I have a hard time believing that you arent a guy that berates people on XBL, based on your comments and vitriol…
@irishda going after sponors and boycotting websites is exactly how you go after unethical sites like the Gawker media group.
@irishda you’ve obviously missed the other Gamergate posts on this site. This is the most even Dan’s been about Gamergate, to date. My post was a global explanation.
Yes, I’ve heard all about the unethical practices of Gawker. I too, can’t believe they would slander the good name of Bayonetta 2 like that. But hey, I’m glad your global explanation glossed over all the times other people have addressed Gamergate’s “legitimate criticisms” including the one in this article.
@Nippopotamus That’s because it’s a conspiracy theory so divorced from how even the sleaziest sectors of the “gaming journalism” industry operate, the guys who are openly for sale, that it’s faintly ridiculous any grown adult would give it any credence. Nobody has the time for that shit, and even if they did, they’re all at each other throats. It’s like saying Ford, John Deere, and Kawasaki got together to push gasoline because they all sell engines.
@Dan Seitz Not to mention sites like Cracked have been calling out how shitty “gamer culture” and the videogame industry are for a few years now. This wasn’t something that just magically popped up.
@Dan Seitz there’s plenty of evidence of collusion amongst gaming sites. For example, the firing of Allistar Pinsof from Destructoid. Nero absoultely colluded with other sites to blacklist him from working in the industry. Read it: [blogjob.com]
The worst part Dan, is that you’re so GD blinded that you’re not even willing to look into or entertain the other side’s argument. Your coverage has been so factually incorrect, its astonishing.
I think the important issue that is being understated is that Gawker media is losing ad revenue as sponsors like intel have left. Which is good most of their sites except for Deadspin are shitty.
Jezebel needs to drown in its own period blood.
Jezebel needs to drown in its own period blood? What the fuck?
Intel didn’t leave Gawker. Adobe did. Yes, the same Adobe who wants sued a guy into bankruptcy because he dared to adjust their product so it was more friendly to the visually impaired.
Intel backed away from Gamasutra, because a writer there posted an opinion GamerKlan didn’t like.
So, ya, there’s your ethics for you. Siding with the actual corrupting influence and silencing an opposing view point.
Well, I read this, and its stupider than I imagined.
Which leads me to believe there’s no end to how boring your imagination is.
I believe I’d rather use it for issues not concerning that’s on both sides of the argument.
Not concerning twats.
@Squish78 Your comment, on the other hand, perfectly matched expectations.
If GG were really out for “ethics in journalism”, they wouldn’t be going after Felicia Day or Zoe Quinn or any of the women they were targeting. They’d be after IGN, EGM, PSM, Xbox Magazine, Gamespot and the major gaming publications.
This is like saying “I’m mad at the NFL for being so blase’ about domestic violence” and targeting Ray Rice’s wife, Greg Hardy’s wife and the women who’ve accused Ben Roethlisberger and other NFL players.
Everything in the @Breesus Disciple comment makes me still confused about the logic of GG. Maybe people just like to be mad sometimes.
You’re looking for logic where there is none.
From my perspective it’s a Venn diagram of Men’s Rights Activists, Even Tempered Nerds, and Nerds Who Think Screaming The N-Word In Online Gaming And/Or Swatting Is A Good Idea
What’s interesting is how few GG apologists turned up for the Felicia Day article yesterday. That’s the first thing that prompted me to want to weigh in on this subject at all– it’s a snake pit, obviously– but I’m genuinely curious if it’s because of how hard it is to fit that into their narrative. Seriously, other than expressing her fears, wtf did she do that warranted being doxxed?
She dared to be a woman expressing an opinion in a male dominated field.
Have you never seen the outrage over female sports reporters? Or, you know….Hillary Clinton?
It’s about being a woman, period. Go check Chris Kluwe’s timeline on Twitter. He attacks these guys daily. Sure, he gets plenty of blowback, but no reports of him being doxxed. Felicia makes one post and there is a feeding frenzy. It’s all about the anatomy of the person attacking these GG cowards. Anyone who says otherwise is bullshitting themselves.
I agree with everything you said except making it seem like EA being held accountable for BF4 as people feeling entitled. The game didn’t work from day one. I bought the China Rising DLC and it took me three fucking weeks of working with EA help to get it working.
I ended up having to take a screenshot of my Microsoft account proof of purchase and then they simply gave me a code that made it work.
Fuck EA with the barbed cock of satan and they deserve any lawsuit they get.
Sure, and most Southerners wouldn’t go near the Klu Klux Klan, but what region do you think of, when you think of racist idiots? A small, vocal group can taint the majority with their words and actions, and anybody who pretends otherwise is, to be frank, naive.
Everyone involved in this appears to be an idiot. I look forward to tomorrow’s article, which I expect to be titled “Sure Most Muslims Are Not Violent and Generally Cool But Muslims Still Have To Go.”
Islam is a culture that brought the world advances in mathematics, medicine, astronomy, civics and a host of other fields.
Gamergate harasses women. It is a bunch of hyperfocused consumers who are mad other people are buying their toys.
You don’t want to play the game where we discuss whether people have done worse things in the name of Islam or worse things in the name of Gamergate.
And I don’t feel like belittling a group of people for the actions of a few members so I’m not going to bother either.
Can Uproxx publish an article blaming all feminists for the actions of Chanty Binx or Suey Park? I mean, obviously the entire group is responsible for the actions of a few dumbshits, right?
And “hurts their fee-fees”? Really? Are you 10?
No, they are, and I treat them accordingly. Also, you might want to read the part about a small and vocal minority I put in there.
Dear Dan,
If they are so concerned about if a game is good or not, can’t they just go a redbox and rent it? Maybe just sign up for gamefly and try them there? Then they don’t have to huff and puff about publications not giving gamers fair reviews or what ever ? Use their time doing that and maybe not making women fear for their lives? That’s what I do. Dead pool got meh reviews but I got it on a whim used for 10 bucks and enjoyed it. And the publications had nothing to do with it.
And do these ass hats think that because they say gamers are dead, they are going to disappear mcfly sibling style? Honestly who the fuckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk caressssssssssssssssss . Stop harassing people.
And the Peter Cetera Award for Superior Internet Article Feedback goes to… MakingFlowers with LT as a runner-up…
Absolutely agreed. To be a gamer is to be soaked, constantly, in marketing. It’s just the nature of the industry.
so what your saying is the incredible number of assholes I encounter in world of warcraft I would likely encounter playing other video games as well? that’s troubling.
oof. this article makes me feel like you weren’t around for the start of this stupid disaster. I don’t think it’s as one sided as you’ve made it out to be. Surely, there are a lot of awful people in the “gamers” camp, but from the get go, this was a personal issue of Zoe Quinn’s that leaked out into the public sphere about which she instantly started screaming misogyny. She did some crappy stuff – she could have ignored it and it would have disappeared but it’s pretty obvious she wanted to use it to get as much publicity as possible. Did she deserve to have the whole of 4chan fall down on her? No. But she’s not a good person and reacted just about as poorly as the neck beards did. Like the people above me have said: two shitty groups of people with persecution complexes yelling at each other and not bothering to listen.
What the fuck is an “objective review” and why would you want one? There are certain things that fall under the umbrella of journalism that are, by their very nature, NOT objective. Reviews and opinion columns both come to mind.
If we were talking about actual news articles about games (do those even exist?), and they were the result of obvious bias or collusion, then you may have an honest point to make about ethics in gaming journalism, although I would still be inclined to believe it’s the most insignificant ethics dilemma ever.
The comparison to ESPN is not accurate, either. While they surely both inhabit the “entertainment journalism” sphere, sports journos report on things that actually happen. That’s news. You breaking a personal record in Call of Duty headshots is not news. Sports journalism has room for both objective coverage (news) and subjective coverage (Skip Bayless, Professional Troll, Esq.), whereas the only real way to talk about gaming is in the subjective.
I’m chalking this whole thing up to dumb people being dumb. Oh, and also not understanding what journalism is.
Well, this is one of the most immature and biased reviews I’ve read in a while.
There is a point to be made about the disproportionate harassment people face online.
However, the harassment isn’t just leveled at women and it isn’t just brought by gamers. Outspoken male Youtubers often receive “death threats” and face bullying as well.
When animator Edd Gould died, his friends talked about receiving messages and even images taunting them about their dead friend. There are assholes all over the internet. That’s no cause to condemn the entire internet.
Is it fair to claim that women are harassed worse or more often than men? I don’t know. It’s hard to tell based only on individual’s accounts. It’s almost impossible to measure one person’s pain as being worse than another person’s pain because of the inherent subjectivity of it. If you want to explain to me why it is important to attack harassment as a gender issue and not just as an issue for everyone, then maybe we can talk.
But when you approach a topic this complex with an attitude that the “other side” is a bunch of immature, misogynistic man-babies, you have already lost all chance you ever had of making a meaningful point.