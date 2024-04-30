The Met Gala is coming up on May 6, and as is always the case, there’s speculation about who will be there, who won’t, what attendees will be wearing, and so forth. Given that Taylor Swift is completely on top of the world right now , some are wondering if she will make it to this year’s event.

Will Taylor Swift Attend The 2024 Met Gala?

There have been some reports on the matter in recent days. Earlier this month, TMZ reported that both Swift and Travis Kelce had been invited to the event, but that the pair had declined. Then, a Page Six report from yesterday (April 29) indicated, per “an insider,” that Swift actually will be in attendance, although Kelce’s status was unclear.

Following that report was another one from People indicating that Swift would indeed not be attending the Met Gala, in order to focus on rehearsals and preparation before the May 9 return of The Eras Tour in Paris.

So, the closest thing we have to concrete information on the topic is a series of conflicting reports about Swift and Kelce’s status. Neither of them have publicly addressed the situation, so it might have to be a “wait-and-see” thing to find out if either of them will actually show up.