As the former White House press secretary to Donald Trump, current Fox News personality Kayleigh McEnany was a prominent fixture in the former president’s administration. So, it’s notable that McEnany refused to entertain accusations that the cocaine found at the White House belongs to Hunter Biden, who’s been the target of several jokes from right-wing figures since the scandal broke.

While appearing on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, McEnany pulled from her White House experience to explain to viewers how the cocaine was most likely found and why Hunter isn’t a potential suspect.

Via Mediaite:

She explained that the area is “heavily trafficked” and that the cocaine was likely “discovered rather quickly” because Secret Service officers watch the area. “So it couldn’t have been there for days and days,” McEnany said. “It had have been there for — I would say — minutes before someone took notice.”

Considering the narcotics were most likely found quickly after the holiday weekend and in an area trafficked by visitors, McEnany said that’s enough evidence to let Hunter off the hook.

“For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David. There’s no way,” McEnany said. “It’s inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period, so I would rule him out at this point.”

Of course, McEnany’s stance is the complete opposite of her old boss. Trump has not only alleged that the cocaine belongs to Hunter, but he also said it belongs to President Joe Biden, too. Oh, and he also called Jack Smith a “crackhead.” Because it’s always a great idea to publicly insult the special counsel who’s already indicted for you mishandling classified documents and is still investigating your involvement in the January 6 attack. That should end well.

