Donald Trump has handed out countless insults over the years. Sleepy Joe, Lyin’ Hillary, Low Energy Jeb, etc. Kayleigh “Milktoast” McEnany is not one of his better nicknames, mostly because it’s so weird, but it did the job in that it got under her skin. The former press secretary initially wasn’t bothered by the insult, as she continued to praise Trump. “He’s very good at that,” she said about his ability to connect with his supporters. “In fact, I don’t know if there is anyone in the race that can do it quite like him with a room with voters.”

On Wednesday, McEnany spoke to another Republican candidate in the race to become president, Ron DeSantis, except this one lacks that ability to connect with his supporters and, y’know, act like a normal human being.

Ol’ Milktoast seemingly took a shot at her old boss during in the interview,

“I have this very distinct memory. I was in the Oval Office with Dr. Anthony Fauci in the Situation Room with him. I mean, this man made you think like, your days were numbered, all of our days were numbered, all 323 million of us, you know?” she told DeSantis. “But then I go to Florida. I met you on a tarmac. And you were saying some pretty bullish things about opening the state. I was a bit taken aback because it was such a contrast to kind of the groupthink I was hearing in Washington. But you earned the ire of the left on your COVID response. Now you’re getting attacked from the right there. There were a variety of responses to COVID. Why was yours the right one?”

Another hard-hitting question from Fox News. Trump will never recover.

Trump hasn’t replied to McEnany’s comments, but maybe he’ll learn it’s “milquetoast” by the time he does.

