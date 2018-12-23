Who Is The Pigeon Lady From ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York?’

20th Century Fox

After the enormous success of Home Alone — which was the all-time highest-grossing live action comedy film in the United States until being usurped by The Hangover Part II in 2011 — John Hughes went on to produce Home Alone 2: Lost in New York with 20th Century Fox, which was released in 1992. The second film, also starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, more or less followed the formula of the first, only of course this time the shenanigans were set in New York City.

The sequel saw the McCallister family planning to spend Christmas in Miami, and once again, they overslept for their flight. This time around, Kate and Peter McCallister (Catherine O’Hara and John Heard, reprising their roles) managed not to forget their youngest child, however in the resulting melee to catch their flight, Kevin accidentally boarded a flight to New York City following a man who looked like his dad — a plot contrivance that would have been impossible in our post-9/11 world.

Like in the first film, Kevin makes the most of his situation, checking into Manhattan’s famous Plaza Hotel with his dad’s credit card and living it up, until running afoul of the hotel’s concierge (Rob Schneider) and encountering “Wet Bandits” Harry and Marv (now calling themselves the “Sticky Bandits”) — eventually coming up with another series of elaborate booby traps to prevent them from robbing a toy store.