To the surprise of no one, Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Supreme Court confirmation hearing has been an absolute circus thanks to Republicans peppering her with “gotcha” questions and/or storming out of the room in fits of tantrum. Naturally, one of the biggest clowns has been Ted Cruz.

After making a staggering ass of himself earlier in the week by asking Jackson if she thinks babies are racist — you really can’t make this stuff up — the Texas senator decided to switch courses by asking Jackson to define what a woman is. He followed up that question by suggesting “modern left sensibilities” on gender would presumably mean he can also change his race. Via Newsweek:

“If I can change my gender, if I can be a woman and an hour later decide I’m not a woman anymore I guess I would lose article 3 standing? Tell me whether that same law applies to other protected characteristics?” “For example, I’m a Hispanic man, could I decide if I was an Asian man. Would I have the ability to be an Asian man and challenge Harvard’s discrimination because I made that decision?”

In a recurring theme for his political career, Cruz was dragged on Twitter, and The Daily Show made sure to get in on the act by tweeting, “Imagine going to a job interview and the person interviewing you asks if he can be Asian.”

Imagine going to a job interview and the person interviewing you asks if he can be Asian https://t.co/tgMXYqaeRs — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 23, 2022

However, Cruz’s penchant for getting roasted on social media took a weird turn as he all but confirmed that he relishes in the attention. During Wednesday’s hearing, Cruz was caught checking his mentions on the Senate floor, which would suggest the GOP senator loves being dunked on by strangers. Sounds about right.

(Via The Daily Show on Twitter)