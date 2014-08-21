Why ‘Sin City’ Is What Comic Book Movies Shouldn’t Be

Sin City is often held up by comics nerds as what comic book movies should be; an absolutely precise representation of what the artist put on the page. But as I rewatched it for this retrospective, that’s more or less the exact problem. In trying to be the Platonic ideal of a comic book movie, instead it becomes what they shouldn’t be.
The Medium Is The Message
Let’s start with Sin City, the comic book. Between 1993 and 1998, it racked up nine prestigious awards in comics between the Harveys and the Eisners, and it did so for a reason. Frank Miller’s artwork on the series was a radical experiment in negative space, architectural design in art, and in design, that got people thinking about comics in new ways. Modern comics owe a lot to the work Miller did during that time.
It was also, famously, locked away from Hollywood. After Miller supposedly had a terrible experience writing the RoboCop movies, he refused to sell the film rights to anybody unless they were going to depict the books word for word, panel for panel. And eventually, someone did.
Style Over Substance
Robert Rodriguez famously used green screens and a spec short film to convince Miller to hand over the rights, being so respectful and even fawning as to quit the director’s union so Miller could receive a directorial co-credit. The problem was that Miller didn’t conceive of the books as storyboards, but as comic books.
Comics and film are deceptively similar, but they’re profoundly different media in important ways. For example, if you read a comic, everybody is either at the beginning or the end of an action; if Captain America is punching the Red Skull, he’s either followed through on the Skull’s chin or is drawing his hand back to do so. Movies need to show the whole action; that requires different framing, different lighting, and a whole host of other concerns.
Similarly, layout is crucial to a good comic book; if you look at artists who are masters at layout, you’ll notice they use the size and placement of the panel in subtle ways to emphasize the action or the emotional content. Compare, for example, the splash panel on the right from Sin City with the movie. Keep in mind they’re supposed to be exactly the same, but which is more visually dynamic and interesting?
Worse, the compromises that the movie had to make to depict Miller’s frames perfectly hamstring the actors. Everybody has to pretend everything around them is real at all times, and a lot of them aren’t up to it.
And even with the best of the cast, you still have ridiculous moments like Mickey Rourke flying around on wires because Marv was at this part of the frame doing this action, so he has to make a leap like we’re suddenly in a wuxia movie instead of basing it on real motion or action. Marv can’t just punch a guy out in this movie, he’s got to punch a guy through a wall, because that’s how the comic did it, even if it looks stupid on film.
Wasted Potential
I’m not going to argue that, say, Batman and Robin is underappreciated, but the thing about any unequivocally bad comic book movie you care to name is that they tend to be doomed right from the start. Even if you took Batman and Robin out of Batman and Robin, and stuck in some buddy cops, it’d still be a bad movie.
Sin City had the creator on set, a reasonably talented filmmaker with total creative control, the star-studded cast, and the budget and effects. And in trying to be just like the comic books, it’s stifled. The spirit of the comics has been sacrificed to adhere to the letter.
It’s wasted potential, and put next to movies like The Dark Knight, it’s pretty clear that what’s important isn’t how the panels are depicted, but how the spirit of the books are captured. And that’s why Sin City is what comic book movies shouldn’t do.
word
Sin City is a lifeless exercise of adaptation.
Yup. I would say the same thing about 300.
The movie features Carla Gugino topless, so it gets five stars.
It also features Jessica Alba ruining Nancy.
… and Jaime King’s boobs and Jessica Alba shaking her ass in slow motion and Rosario Dawson dressed as a dominatrix.
And peak Alexis Bleidel.
The argument wasn’t that Sin City needed to be realistic, but that what looks good in still frames is not the same as what looks good in motion. To get to that one aesthetically pleasing panel shot, the actor has to make a bunch of ridiculous and unaesthetic movements. Since the panel shot is one frame of the movie, you end up with a bunch of mediocre frames to reach the one good one, which blows by without anyone noticing.
+1
Do you prefer the consequence free casual violence in the Marvel toy commercials?
As opposed to the consequence-free casual violence in “Sin City?”
This article is wrong
You’ve made an amazingly strong case for your position.
This is the internet. You don’t need supporting evidence. Only strong opinions
It’s not suspension of disbelief that’s the problem. The problem is that it’s a movie being held back, quite literally, by its own source material. Also, “stylized” doesn’t mean “unrealistic.” There are lots of movies with a very specific style, from the beginning of film. It’s how that style is incorporated and whether the filmmaker chooses to stick to the style or go with what works that makes them stand out.
On the one hand, I can see where you’re coming from. On the other, I’ve always thought Sin City suffered from a few key horrible acting performances that may be just as much of a drag as the faithfulness to the books. Jessica Alba is awful as Nancy, the key role in this. If anyone is going to really mirror our reactions to the horror of this violence, it should be her. But she’s a cardboard cutout (with all apologies to the actual cardboard cutouts out there). Bruce Willis doesn’t work in his role. It doesn’t play to his strengths, and he doesn’t adapt well. Willis’s Hartigan and Alba’s Nancy are our only rooting interests, so having them be not much more than weak sauce really drags the rest of the film down. (Although an argument can also be made that it isn’t so much the performances of Willis and Alba as it is the lack of direction by Rodriguez, a consistent issue with his films, that might be the problem.)
The problem is that basically you’ve got movie stars doing very abstract acting. Telling an actor to get up on a stage and imagine a complicated action scene is brutal.
As for Rodriguez, he’s a middling director, but generally his strengths as a producer and editor make up for it. Here, he couldn’t rely on those.
I’m not sure how you could even compare Sin City to The Dark Knight, it’s a living ridiculous cartoon and that’s the fun in it. Plus Mickey Rourke is just so awesome as Marv it negates everything else.
Movie versions of comic books SHOULD NOT BE LITERAL ADAPTATIONS of what’s on the paper. As both a longtime fan of comics AND a film school graduate (that went nowhere, obviously), I feel I’m pretty qualified to say that what works in comics doesn’t always work on screen.
Even the mighty Jim Lee said that movie adaptations couldn’t be literal adaptations. Movies have to have some sort of realism to them, even if it’s a fantasy.
[www.youtube.com]
…..Indeed.
The Lord of the Rings movies have extra scenes that aren’t in the book, not to make them longer but to make them shorter. If those movies were made to be exactly like the books, they would have been many, many, MANY hours longer and completely unwatchable. Those “added” scenes weren’t added, they were condensed from many other scenes in the book that they couldn’t put in the movie.
Actually, what this movie wants to do, Ang Lee did about a thousand times better in “Hulk.” That movie had some truly insane, experimental editing and it was great.
And here I thought Reddit commenters had a hive mind…
SIN CITY – THE MOVIE is neat. Not every movie has to be all things at all times. It’s an experiment. It’s different. Sometimes it works – the look of the movie, especially the lighting in certain scenes, highlights and even accents Miller’s film-noir influences. Mickey Rourke as Marv is a dazzling visual spectacle – and sometimes it doesn’t – some of the casting is a bit suspect, and sure some of the scenes or shots are really clunky.
But that’s okay. Not every movie has to strive to be a perfect adaptation, nor should it have to be in order to be considered a success (or at least a worthy endeavor). SIN CITY is far from a perfect movie, but it’s a cool endeavor, it’s certainly different from most “comic book” movies, and it has a lot going for it that makes it worthwhile to watch. The ambition and the result should be applauded for those reasons, not humbugged by way of nitpicking.
“After Miller supposedly had a terrible experience writing the RoboCop movies, he refused to sell the film rights to anybody unless they were going to depict the books word for word, panel for panel. And eventually, someone did.”
Which is why Jessica Alba is nude in the film….oh wait.
Also, we finally got a look at Miller’s script, since Boom! stuck two poor bastards on adapting it, and it was terrible.
Frank Miller wrote Robocop 2 and 3, and completely missed all the fucking points of Robocop.
In Miller’s defense, those aren’t his scripts; his name’s on the movie but almost nothing he wrote actually got filmed. Unfortunately, now that they’ve turned the script into a comic book, and that comic book is a talented writer and artist stuck polishing a turd, Miller just looks kind of like a whiny ass.
In the end, the question in source material vs. film is whether or not the two things compliment each other, and if the adaptation(s) empower each other or not, all things considered… In this case I would say for sure.
It must of been just a coincidence then that most comic films after began to follow the leaded and actually give the source material real attention….not to mention the multiple films who picked Frank Millers illustrated ideas and placed them into their films without any type of special thanks or tip of the hat to the guy who put the scene into the comic in the first place, in turn causing all the fans (i think its safe to include you) to appreciate the film. for example: the only good parts of The Wolverine, or a fare amount of the Dark Knight Trilogy. not to mention the upcoming Superman v Batman flick.
besides all that it was a film of its generation, people grow and chance interest. The film was just late and it gave a lot of the guys who grew up to be cynics time to prepare.