Will ‘GTA 6’ Ever Come To PC?

This week saw the highly-anticipated drop of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, which arrived after years of rumors that will only persist as the game still has a way to go until its release date. GTA fans were hit with a bit of bad news in that department as the trailer revealed that the sixth installment won’t arrive until 2025. The news got even worse for PC gamers.

According to an official press release from Rockstar Games, GTA VI will simultaneously launch on PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X as it goes for a fully next-generation console release. However, a PC version of the game was notably left out. As TechRadar reports, this news is frustrating to PC gamers, but not without precedent. Previous Rockstar Games like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 experienced significant delays in getting a PC release, which is almost definitely the case here.

The lack of a PC release date for GTA VI also confirms an insider report that “Rockstar is trying to avoid a disastrous PC launch like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Last of Us Part 1.” The PC version of GTA VI is reportedly “more buggy than the console versions” hence the delay.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives some time in 2025, so strap in for a bit of a wait.