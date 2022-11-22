As Mark Zuckerberg continues to face scrutiny after his heavy investment in the “Metaverse” led to 11,000 layoffs in mid-November, employees are reportedly questioning his leadership and accusing the CEO of significantly damaging the company. After the Facebook founder announced the layoffs and apologized that he “got this wrong,” employees took to an anonymous forum, Blind, and proceeded to drag Zuckerberg for making Meta feel like the “Hunger Games.” Others called for a change of leadership and commented that Zuckerberg’s future at the company is “uncertain.”

Via Business Insider:

“The Metaverse will be our slow death,” one user, who called themselves a senior software developer, posted on Wednesday. They added: “Mark Zuckerberg will single-handedly kill a company with the meta-verse.”

While Zuckerberg did receive some positive reviews, the overall sentiment was clear: The Metaverse was a mistake. “I thought it was a data-driven company but actually it is one man’s gut feeling and emotions-driven,” one user wrote. “Nobody can overwrite his decision.” Several of the employee posts called for “layoffs in executive level” and questioned Zuckerberg’s direction. “Leadership is having no clue,” another user wrote.

The mass layoffs following the lackluster reception of the Metaverse is not the first time that Zuckerberg has faced calls for his resignation. According to The Wrap, major Facebook investors turned on Zuckerberg in 2018 after the social media company revealed an explosive and embarrassing data breach that affected millions of users. However, despite some heavy hitters demanding Zuckerberg’s head, he holds a “majority of supervoting shares.”

In short, unless Zuckerberg votes to make himself step down, it ain’t happening.

(Via Business Insider, The Wrap)