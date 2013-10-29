The 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' Trailer Is Here, And It's Awesome

The first trailer for X-Men: Days Of Future Past was uploaded on the film’s official Youtube account a minute ago, and yes, we did flog our F5 key like an incorrigible henchman while waiting for this video to arrive.
X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens May 23rd, 2014. Banner image courtesy of FOX.
Bryan Singer did a Twitter chat yesterday in which he said this new trailer “is primarily a character piece, as most of our VFX are not yet finished.” That same day, we uploaded a new batch of pictures, including Jennifer Lawrence disguised as a hippie, Peter Dinklage as Bolivar Trask, and some other dudes who are homies forever.
Singer also revealed that Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Nicholas Hoult danced to “Blurred Lines” between scenes one day:
I want to see that footage even more than I wanted to see the trailer.
With this and Captain America, it seems like Hollywood is remembering how to make a good trailer again
I was just thinking that exact thing. Give it up for making me interested but not feel like I’ve seen the best of the movie.
Yeah, and kudos for not ending the trailer on a big action shot or some bad joke, but an awesome character moment.
Sentinels or GTFO
Honestly I hope they don’t show a second of the Sentinels in the trailer, or at least very little, would like a bit of surprise going in
Was that Blink and Thunderbird?
Blink for sure, not sure about Thunderbird
Warpath actually, Thunderbird’s brother. I don’t know why they wouldn’t just use Thunderbird, but I don’t think his part’s going to be all that big anyways so I guess it doesn’t matter.
Was that Bishop at :39?
Yes, I believe he was confirmed to be part of the cast a month or two ago when they released some promo photos.
Yeah Bishop was part of the panel at Comic Con. Ellen Page was hitting on him.
Saving Thunderbird for X-Force maybe?
Bishop, Blink, Warpath and Sunspot are all in the movie, and considering they have said that X-Force is going to be the next X-Men movie after this, i would assume that’s who they may very well be in this film.
Nice use of Journey to the Line by Hans Zimmer. I believe Man of Steel teaser used it as well.
yup, goosebumps.
indeed. very emotional.
Decent trailer, but using “Adagio in D Minor” from “Sunshine” can make most any footage appear incredibly dramatic.
Oh, mama I am excited about this.
Can’t wait for Brett Ratner to direct the third movie and ruin the fucking trilogy again.
Between First Class and this trailer, I’m finally becoming able to forget about that movie.
My God, that was magnificent.
No Cyclops and no Sentinels. I want to love this, but right now I only like it. At least we got some cool character shots.
I love X1, X2, and First Class,…but I’d kill for a TV show in the vein of Game of Thrones. TV is da futchah!! I want to see a short, beastly Wolverine and mutants that aren’t just pretty actors.
Give me a show focused on the true first class of X-men. Cyclops, Jean, Beast, Iceman, and Storm. Screw Angel because he’s useless.
But Angel has hollow bones! Sooooo useful!
Angel is useful because he can bring in the teenage girls to keep the show alive.
Also, he could lead to Psylocke (by which I mean British-accented badass Psylocke, not Random Dead Extra Psylocke), which if you’re going for Game of Thrones levels of sex and violence can only be a good thing.
Don’t forget that Angel can see really well Antbaby Machete Squad Leader.
I could see them introducing Angel as a recurring guest character. He could be one of the financial backers for the institute or something.
Good Lord, I am way way too excited for this.
Always been my favorite X-Men comic.
Well, I’ve seen more screen shots of wolverine than any other character and hope that it’s about the “X-Men” and not him. I understand that he is a popular character in Hollywood and with the younger generation, but the X-Men does not revolve around him, ergo that’s why it’s called The X-Men. It’s a team of mutants not one person, and that is why The Avengers Movie did so well. Each character had a good fleshed out back story and good screen time and played each roll well according to the Marvel Universe and all worked together showing each individuals skill set to accomplish one goal. Sadly for the last 2 X-Men movies before First Class, they placed wolverine as the center character and then….. everyone else as if the rest of the group didn’t matter to which it looks like singer might be going with this movie, so why call it X-Men?! If it goes in that direction it will nullify the lore in the Marvel Universe and again kill the franchise which would suck. ( Side note wolverine is NOT the only bad ass mutant in the X-Men as people make him out to be)
yeeesh. butthurt about Wolverine much?
way to throw “ergo” in there.
He’s not wrong.
outside of Spiderman, Wolverine is Marvel’s most popular character for pretty much the last 25 years…maybe even longer. the X-Men have revolved around him since the mid-80s, so it’s not that crazy for him to be the focus of the films.
*sploosh*
Good god. This is amazing.
Not enough Dinklage, but damn I can’t wait.
Ohhh that was goddamn delightful.
No Cyclops, no peace.
All your trailers musics are belong to Inception.
Seriously though, this looks fantastic. Still crossing my fingers its not going to be a mess. And I’m still wondering how they’re getting around the whole Xavier being disintegrated bit from X3. Yeah, his mind was put in some other guys body in the stinger for X3, but did the guy look exactly like Xavier too?
I’m so confused. These X-Men movies make my brain hurt.
Theory:
An event happens after First class timeline that a future being is the catalist. Say Future Trask gives younger self the blueprints for sentinels or Post Wolverine 2 goes back kills Trask which excellerates the use of Sentinels. This “new” action would then create a time line where the events of X-men 1,2 and 3 never happened. This can explain how Wolvrine 2 can be in x-3 time line and still open up this movie. And allow the franchise to move forward with new events with out the cloud of 1,2 and 3 continuity sitting in the background.
I am extremely excited for this movie.
Christ, it looks like every relevant X-character is in this. I can’t wait.
Cyclops :(
as much as i/we all hate X-Men 3: The Terrible One, at least they are sticking with continuity and not bringing Jean and Cyclops back to life. although i sorta expected we might get introduced to younger versions of them from the 70s.
i do wish they’d bring back Nightcrawler though. he was my favorite thing about X2.
i am so much more pumped for this than any of the Avengers related shit.
That is how to make a trailer. If it’s as good as First Class, it’ll be the best superhero movie out next year.
Prof. Lt.. Dan is awesome
Please allow me to add my voice to the chorus complaining about the absence of Cyclops.
That said, that brief shot of Mystique breakdance-fighting was intriguing, and I would like to know more.
X-Men: First Class won me back and I think the other cast wouldn’t mess up their chance to make up for the bed-crapper that was X-Men III: Death of a Franchise.
Avengers. Man of Steel. What is it with trailers that get me extremely excited to see a movie that I didn’t give a flying fornication about watching?
serious cheese
After going through Wolverine and the Xmen by Jason Aaron, i can finally stop calling Logan an asshole…
My fear is that it might end up like “Last Stand” where there were a ton of characters with no meaning to the story. There were just to thrown in there, also the same goes for Spiderman 3. They have a large cast and I just hope that they can put together a good story and good use of each character, because Days of Future Past is an excellent book. It sucks that Cyclops will not be in the movie even though he is one of the original 5, but his brother will.
The reminds me how much I miss MLK/Ghandi Prof. X in the comics, as opposed the amoral/hypocritical Prof X that has been in the comics for the past decade or so.
I’m going to be seriously disappointed if this isn’t the best movie ever.