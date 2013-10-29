The 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' Trailer Is Here, And It's Awesome

#X-men #Ellen Page #Peter Dinklage #Michael Fassbender #Ian McKellen #Patrick Stewart #Jennifer Lawrence #Twitter #X-Men: Days Of Future Past
10.29.13 4 years ago 55 Comments

James McAvoy and Patrick Stewart in X-Men: Days Of Future Past

The first trailer for X-Men: Days Of Future Past was uploaded on the film’s official Youtube account a minute ago, and yes, we did flog our F5 key like an incorrigible henchman while waiting for this video to arrive.

 

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens May 23rd, 2014. Banner image courtesy of FOX.

Bryan Singer did a Twitter chat yesterday in which he said this new trailer “is primarily a character piece, as most of our VFX are not yet finished.” That same day, we uploaded a new batch of pictures, including Jennifer Lawrence disguised as a hippie, Peter Dinklage as Bolivar Trask, and some other dudes who are homies forever.

Singer also revealed that Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Nicholas Hoult danced to “Blurred Lines” between scenes one day:

xmen-daysoffuturepast-twitter-31

I want to see that footage even more than I wanted to see the trailer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Ellen Page#Peter Dinklage#Michael Fassbender#Ian McKellen#Patrick Stewart#Jennifer Lawrence#Twitter#X-Men: Days Of Future Past
TAGSBryan SingerEllen PageHUGH JACKMANIAN MCKELLENJAMES MCAVOYJENNIFER LAWRENCEMATTHEW VAUGHNMICHAEL FASSBENDERNICHOLAS HOULTPATRICK STEWARTpeter dinklageSHAWN ASHMORETwitterX-MENX-Men: Days of Future Past

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP