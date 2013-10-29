The 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' Trailer Is Here, And It's Awesome

The first trailer for X-Men: Days Of Future Past was uploaded on the film’s official Youtube account a minute ago, and yes, we did flog our F5 key like an incorrigible henchman while waiting for this video to arrive.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens May 23rd, 2014. Banner image courtesy of FOX.

Bryan Singer did a Twitter chat yesterday in which he said this new trailer “is primarily a character piece, as most of our VFX are not yet finished.” That same day, we uploaded a new batch of pictures, including Jennifer Lawrence disguised as a hippie, Peter Dinklage as Bolivar Trask, and some other dudes who are homies forever.

Singer also revealed that Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Nicholas Hoult danced to “Blurred Lines” between scenes one day:

I want to see that footage even more than I wanted to see the trailer.