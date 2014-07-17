Xbox One Sales Are Better Without Kinect, Too

Microsoft caved to the inevitable two months ago and made the Kinect an “optional accessory.” So, how has the newly single Xbox One been doing? We’ll give you one guess.
The funny part about all this is Microsoft’s press release. It simultaneously trumpets the fact that dumping the Kinect has doubled sales while trying to pretend it totally wasn’t the Kinect holding back their sales numbers:
Over the past month, we’ve seen a strong spike in interest in our Xbox One console options, including the new $399 offering, and the amazing lineup of games announced during E3. Since the new Xbox One offering launched on June 9th, we’ve seen sales of Xbox One more than double in the US, compared to sales in May, and solid growth in Xbox 360 sales.
It makes sense that they’re not just going to come out and admit that the Kinect was keeping them from being fully competitive, not least because both consoles have been selling by the crate. And yet they’re only delaying the inevitable.
The Kinect was the entire foundation of a rather ambitious attempt to reshape the American living room, an attempt that Microsoft seems to be tacitly admitting hasn’t worked. And there were definitely some corporate partners who were counting on promises of the new Microsoft-controlled living room — where used games were tightly price-controlled and cable providers could keep their bundles forever — being wildly popular. That means some corporate “readjustments” and possibly a loss of features.
In fact, we may already be seeing the fallout of Microsoft’s failure of ambition. Still, in the end, it looks like we’re all better without Kinect.
I bought it with the Kinect thinking this would never happen. Can’t wait to go to game stop and get my $30!
Ugh, sorry to hear you got burned. That does suck.
I can’t wait to go to buy one for $31 on ebay!
My fault anyways, i only bought it because all my friends had already made the upgrade. I was stuck alone on the 360 and figured why not buy it now while i know i have the money. For $30 i will probably keep it just in case … i don’t even know, i’ve never plugged it in.
I was at a party last month and a few of us were talking about the current gen of consoles. I mentioned that I’m going to build a PC when I’m done with the PS3, and the rest of the group were divided between that and the PS4. Then this one fucking guy I’ve never met starts rabbling about the Xbox One. We tried so hard to have an intelligent conversation, but to my shock and dismay, we had a fanboy on our hands. The guy’s biggest point of glee was the Kinect. When he left, we were just in awe that someone exists who loves the Kinect so much it blinds them to logic.
We aren’t convinced that he wasn’t a Microsoft spokesman. I jokingly compared the Kinect to the HAL 9000 and he took it as a positive point.
While I think the Kinect functionality is part of it, I imagine being $100 cheaper plays a bigger role here. I understand that $100 is for the Kinect, but I think One’s would have sold like this with the Kinect if it was original $399.
I think Microsoft’s big mistake here wasn’t the Kinect in a general sense, but mistakenly thinking people would pay an extra $100 for it.
this, I don’t know why other people aren’t understanding the price drop is the difference maker not the exclusion of the kinect…
I have the Kinect version, is it worth $100 – No, probably not…. But do I use it to snap parties, achievements and game invites, scan QR codes instead of typing in 18 characters individually, change the channel and volume when the clicker goes missing and best of all use it for party chat and not have to spend $100 on a headset that needs to be plugged into my controller, xbox, and tv to work.
on second thought maybe it is worth it. Its kinda like how I felt about iphones/smart phones in their 1st and 2nd generations.. I said I wouldn’t use my phones gps I have one in my car, or I dont need to check facebook on my phone I can use my laptop and the slew of apps that make life easier… point is you wont know it until youve used it, but youd probably like it.
Doug, first of all, your handle is amazing.
Secondly, I agree it makes sense for some people, and it’s a great add-on, that last being the operative word here. The problem was that Microsoft was trying to make it mandatory AND they charged a premium for it AND it slows down the system. It was eating 10% of the GPU! 10%!
Basically, Microsoft tried to force a vision of the future on consumers that not all of them wanted. Unsurprisingly, that went the way it always does.
The thug agrees… luckily money talks and Microsoft eventually listened and wasn’t going to turn away people willing to pay of a kinect less Xbox just like the thug isn’t going to turn away a beer and a can of soup
The GPU utilization thing was an after the fact discovery. So people weren’t avoiding One’s due to that, although it made those that didn’t buy an original One early on appear smarter in hindsight.
The main reason was plain and simply the price point. You really had to want that Kinect functionality to spring an extra $100 for it. As noted above by Doug, some find that much value in it. Others of course, didn’t. But I feel confident that the sales would likely have doubled if they dropped the price to $399 and kept the Kinect.
@Gippetto I wouldn’t call the anger being vented about 1080p/60fps “after the fact.” I found it silly myself but a lot of people apparently refused to buy the system because of it.
I agree it had an impact, I guess the point I was making is we didn’t know the Kinect was driving that until after it was removed. I may be mistaken there, but I was under the impression the GPU issue was discovered once people started testing non-Kinect One’s.
If that’s the case, people made those decisions to go away from the One due to performance simply because it was lower than the PS4. Add in the $100 price difference and that explains a lot. We only learned later the performance was actually due to the Kinect, sort of compounding the issue for Microsoft, especially in hindsight.
Goddammit, I really wanted the original One to succeed. As a casual gamer who already uses my previous gen system more for entertainment purposes than for games, I like the idea of new, intuitive, useful technology being more integrated with a gaming system. Unfortunately, that’s not what the market wants.
I’ll still be paying the extra hundred bucks to get the Kinect when I have enough disposable income to buy anything.
Having tried it, it’s the typical Microsoft issue of being a solution in search of a problem that consumers don’t have. Why Microsoft isn’t taking notice of the fact that academics and hackers have swarmed to it and aren’t selling it to them is utterly beyond me.
I can see that, totally.
And it’s because Microsoft doesn’t market to people they know can do their job better because stubborness.
You’re gonna have to wait until the PS5 and the Xbox Two.
Any PS4 folks here? I hopped from Sony to Microsoft this past console cycle, so I’m unfamiliar with the Playstation store… I see so many old titles listed that I’d love to have, but they’re all listed for PS3 and PSP or Vita.
Does anyone know if a lot of those will be made available for purchase for PS4?
Also, any idea if the remastered HD edition of FFX will be available on PS4 via the PS Store or Playstation Now?
I think its more about hte $100 price drop, and if they have to axe kinect from it to make the price possible, no one is going to miss it
Start saving.