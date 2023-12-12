Did ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Tie The Knot?

Yellowstone appears to spark nothing but real-life drama these days with Kevin Costner all but promising that he would would sue producers over John Dutton apparently being told to take a hike from the series’ upcoming final episodes. Not only that, but one of Taylor Sheridan’s ranches is now suing Cole Hauser’s coffee brand over a suspicious logo, but hey, there’s some positive vibes to be found, too.

Very positive vibes, actually. Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who portray Walker and Laramie (respectively) on the cowboy soap opera, have been dating offscreen since, well, no one knows. They did, however, go Instagram official with “more than a spark” in April 2023.

Viewers began to speculate about whether they’d decided to tie the knot after some fairly concrete evidence of the pair wearing rings, not only in a joint video about “a love song” but also in a solo Bingham video, where he plugged his bourbon brand and an upcoming music gig.

TMZ now reports that the two are genuinely married “with the actress now proudly taking her wedding ring out for a spin” late last week in Las Vegas. Sources relayed to TMZ that the pair got hitched in Dallas back in October. As well, they have already purchased a ranch together, and yep, it sure looks like they were on their way to domestic bliss in some other recent photos:

Bingham is also rumored to be among the 6666 cast with confirmation still pending. Meanwhile, Kevin Costner is not to be outdone in the romance department, since he is reportedly already post-divorce dating a 1990s music icon. And no one knows when Yellowstone‘s final episodes shall air, although filming will probably happen in late 2024.

(Via TMZ)