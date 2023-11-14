Who Will Be In The ‘6666’ Season 1 Cast?

Taylor Sheridan sure has plenty of cowboy irons in the fire. Lawmen: Bass Reeves has only just begun, and Yellowstone still needs to get back to filming its final episodes, but there’s no time like the present for the Sons of Anarchy alum to prepare three more freaking spinoffs in addition to 1883 and 1923.

There will be both a 1944 and a 2024 show, but one of the series, 6666, sounds particularly intriguing and not simply because it sounds like a possible embodiment of Pantera’s “Cowboys From Hell.” For real, though, this show will adopt a fictional take on the real-life cowboys of the 6666 Ranch, located near Guthrie, Texas and now owned by Sheridan, so the show will surely shoot on location.

Who will star in this series? As of now, there appear to be no plans to make this the Matthew McConaughey spinoff of Yellowstone (if we had to guess, that’s probably going to be 2024). However, there could be a familiar face or two onboard in the form of crossover characters/actors. Yellowstone‘s Ryan Bingham and Jefferson White have been the subject of rumors regarding their involvement, and Jefferson White’s character, Jimmy, seems perfectly set up already after his on-point departure in Yellowstone‘s Season 4 finale:

Here’s the 6666 synopsis:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

At this point, Taylor Sheridan is keeping any confirmation of the 6666 cast members shrouded in secrecy, but we will be watching for any possible updates, as well as news on a definitive release date.