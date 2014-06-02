You Can Buy The Banshee Bravado From ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ For $170K On eBay

Last September, the folks at Rock Star Games teamed up with West Coast Customs to bring one of the most badass vehicles from Grand Theft Auto V to life for one lucky contest entrant. The winner of GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards Epic Rewards Giveaway received a 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 that had been customized to look exactly like the Banshee Bravado from GTAV, and this one-of-a-kind whip carried a cash value of approximately $250,000. That’s a hell of a prize for any level of video game fan, but in the end it was a “fixed income mom with two boys” who won and received the keys, and we know that because she’s selling the car on eBay now.

The unnamed mom with a perfect eBay rating claims that while her prize has been plenty of fun to drive, she’d much rather have the cash in hand to put those two boys through college. That’s why she’s offering up this Bravado at a cool $170,000, so she can get that college coin in exchange for a nice discount for someone who has way too much money.

I was the lucky winner of the 2013 GTAV Bravado Banshee from the PowerUp GameStop Epic Rewards Giveaway. It was created by Rockstar Games with modifications by West Coast Customs. This is a one-of-a-kind build. It is wonderfully fast and loud sports car that turns heads everywhere it goes and draws a crowd if it stops! It has custom body modifications, specialty rim tires, full trunk stereo system, new gel battery and many other features. It is actually a 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 that has been modified both inside and out to look like the Bravado Banshee in the Grand Theft Auto video game series. The ARV of this vehicle is $180K. However, as a fixed income mom with two boys getting ready to head to college, I need the money more than a race car (even though it is fun to drive!). (Via eBay, H/T to the HuffPo)

Three days remain in the current auction, and while there’s no telling if she’ll lower the price if it doesn’t sell, there have already been five offers. Six if you include my “Free Back and Front Rub” coupons.