You Can Buy The Banshee Bravado From ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ For $170K On eBay

Last September, the folks at Rock Star Games teamed up with West Coast Customs to bring one of the most badass vehicles from Grand Theft Auto V to life for one lucky contest entrant. The winner of GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards Epic Rewards Giveaway received a 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 that had been customized to look exactly like the Banshee Bravado from GTAV, and this one-of-a-kind whip carried a cash value of approximately $250,000. That’s a hell of a prize for any level of video game fan, but in the end it was a “fixed income mom with two boys” who won and received the keys, and we know that because she’s selling the car on eBay now.
The unnamed mom with a perfect eBay rating claims that while her prize has been plenty of fun to drive, she’d much rather have the cash in hand to put those two boys through college. That’s why she’s offering up this Bravado at a cool $170,000, so she can get that college coin in exchange for a nice discount for someone who has way too much money.
I was the lucky winner of the 2013 GTAV Bravado Banshee from the PowerUp GameStop Epic Rewards Giveaway. It was created by Rockstar Games with modifications by West Coast Customs.
This is a one-of-a-kind build. It is wonderfully fast and loud sports car that turns heads everywhere it goes and draws a crowd if it stops! It has custom body modifications, specialty rim tires, full trunk stereo system, new gel battery and many other features. It is actually a 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 that has been modified both inside and out to look like the Bravado Banshee in the Grand Theft Auto video game series.
The ARV of this vehicle is $180K.
However, as a fixed income mom with two boys getting ready to head to college, I need the money more than a race car (even though it is fun to drive!). (Via eBay, H/T to the HuffPo)
Three days remain in the current auction, and while there’s no telling if she’ll lower the price if it doesn’t sell, there have already been five offers. Six if you include my “Free Back and Front Rub” coupons.
I would much rather have the 70’s muscle car variants thats name escapes me. The ones you use in the bank heist.
That’s the Gauntlet. Just buy a Charger if you’ll never look at the front, or a Camaro if you’ll never look at the back.
That said, this thing is awesome.
The title should read: “You Can Buy An Eight Year Old Dodge Viper With A Shitty Interior Upholstery Job That Looks Like A Car From ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ For $170k”
Considering you can get a brand new Viper in the same color with wheels and a stock interior that hasn’t been molested by the grubby hands of WCC for ~$130k I am not sure this would be money well spent.
a 1-off wcc car will fetch higher money. not sure this particular one is worth that price tag but the right nerd with enough $ could make it happen
It’s actually Bravado Banshee.
Imagine being the cop trying to pull that over. “Dispatch, this is car 55, I’m in pursuit of a blue….. thing.”
“Could you repeat? What’s the make and model?”
“I….don’t…..know!”
More the sinking feeling when the officer plays GTA and knows what happens next. “Dispatch, be on the lookout for tanks.”