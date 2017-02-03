Top 5 Dimes Of The '16-'17 NBA Season

The 2017 Dunk Contest Could Be Better Than Last Year’s Epic Event

02.02.17 1 hour ago

The 2016 Dunk Contest might have been the best of all-time. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon went head to head in what turned out to be an epic final round, and while LaVine was victorious, Gordon’s performance would have easily won many contests from past years. While LaVine, unfortunately, is not participating in the 2017 edition to attempt a three-peat, the NBA announced the field on Thursday evening and the participants were greeted with some level of apathy.

Gordon will return with first place on his mind, and he is joined by Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III and Phoenix Suns swingman Derrick Jones Jr. to round out the four-member field. While the star power lost with LaVine is worth noting, Gordon is absolutely tremendous and Jordan provides the “uber-athletic big man” component that many dunk contests include.

The other two contestants will likely be met with some skepticism but, in short, there is no reason to believe that both Robinson III and Jones Jr. won’t be tremendous additions. Robinson III is, of course, the son of former NBA All-Star Glenn Robinson and he has already contributed some highlight reel dunks in his young NBA career. Before that, though, he was flying through the air in a big way during his career at Michigan.

