Aaron Gordon is one of the best athletes in the NBA, something that was on full display during his 2016 slam dunk battle against eventual champion Zach LaVine. While Gordon came up short in that duel, the young forward regularly puts on in-game shows for the Orlando Magic, and he added to his ever-growing library of highlights on Friday evening against the Bucks.

The Magic were well on their way to what would become a 112-96 win over Milwaukee when point guard D.J. Augustin gathered an outlet pass in the backcourt. The veteran then looked ahead of the pack, spotted Gordon streaking down the floor and unleashed what was a 50-foot alley-oop pass in his teammate’s direction. From there, Gordon did the rest.

The pass from Augustin was right on the money, but Gordon’s elevation and style will draw the headlines from this two-man connection. He made it look incredibly easy despite an obscene level of difficulty and the late contest from Milwaukee’s Jabari Parker was fruitless at best.

Aaron Gordon is a monster in the making as an all-around basketball player, but, even if he doesn’t make the leap to stardom in an overall sense, no one will ever be able to question his athletic explosiveness and dunking ability.