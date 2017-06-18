Boston’s Haul In Their No. 1 Pick Trade Is Worse Than Originally Thought, And Celtics Fans Aren’t Happy

06.18.17

Getty Image

Word came out on Friday evening that the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics were looking to make a deal centered around the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Fast forward 24 hours and the deal was announced — Philly would get the No. 1 pick and select Markelle Fultz, Boston would get some collection of picks.

At first, it sounded like the Celtics would get a trio of picks in return: Philadelphia’s 2017 pick (No. 3 overall), Los Angeles’ 2018 first-round pick, and Sacramento’s 2019 first-round pick. Philly was going to reportedly put protections on the latter two — both of which were acquired in trades — but the move seemed pretty even.

And then, more details about the deal came out and Boston’s haul didn’t seem as great, as it went from two picks after this year to one. Then, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical swooped in and explained the deal a little more, and suddenly, the Celtics looked like they might have gotten fleeced.

