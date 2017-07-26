Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers introduced their new general manager today and all anyone wanted to ask him about was Kyrie Irving. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert showed off GM Koby Altman to the media on Wednesday after the team announced last week the former junior executive is moving up to the main job.

Altman has a long list of tasks to take care of upon starting the job, but now what to do with Irving’s request for a trade jumps to the top of the list. But Gilbert and Atlman didn’t have much to say about the point guard’s trade request, which was made public on Friday and Altman called a “fluid situation.”