Kyrie Irving Is Allegedly 'Not Talking To Anyone' From The Cavaliers

07.27.17

We are seven days into the Kyrie Irving saga, after news broke last Friday that the star point guard had requested a trade from the Cavaliers. Since then, we’ve heard rumors about teams that want to get involved in trade talks (ranging from “serious” interest from Minnesota to Boston making an “obligatory” call), the Cavs signed Derrick Rose, LeBron James denied reports he’s angry with Irving, and the GM and owner insisted everything in Cleveland is fine and Kyrie is expected to be at camp.

That’s the abridged version of what has been the most interesting late July NBA storyline in years, and it only seems to get stranger by the day. The latest nugget of reported news floating out there is that Irving has gone radio silent on the Cavaliers.

That comes from The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, who made note of the Cavs’ inability to get a hold of Irving in his latest column on the situation and comparing it to the summer of 2010 when LeBron James left for Miami.

