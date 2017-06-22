Chauncey Billups Is Reportedly Weighing An Offer To Be Team President Of The Cavs

#NBA Draft 2017
06.22.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s already been a wild NBA offseason, and we haven’t even made it to the Draft or free agency yet. One of the more head-scratching developments came when news broke that the Cavs opted to part ways with GM David Griffin after owner Dan Gilbert reportedly balked at giving him a well-deserved raise, which prompted a classically passive-aggressive reaction from LeBron James.

It wasn’t long after that Chauncey Billups‘ name emerged as a top candidate for the position. Although Billups was one of the savviest basketball minds around the league during his playing days – and an equally sharp broadcaster, post-retirement – the former champ and Finals MVP has zero experience as an executive.

But that didn’t stop Gilbert from pulling the lever on offering Billups a long-term deal to take the job.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSNBA Draft 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 7 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 7 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 7 days ago 8 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP