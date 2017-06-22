Getty Image

It’s already been a wild NBA offseason, and we haven’t even made it to the Draft or free agency yet. One of the more head-scratching developments came when news broke that the Cavs opted to part ways with GM David Griffin after owner Dan Gilbert reportedly balked at giving him a well-deserved raise, which prompted a classically passive-aggressive reaction from LeBron James.

It wasn’t long after that Chauncey Billups‘ name emerged as a top candidate for the position. Although Billups was one of the savviest basketball minds around the league during his playing days – and an equally sharp broadcaster, post-retirement – the former champ and Finals MVP has zero experience as an executive.

But that didn’t stop Gilbert from pulling the lever on offering Billups a long-term deal to take the job.