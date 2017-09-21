The Bulls ‘Want To Work’ With Dwyane Wade On A Buyout, But Only If It Fits Their Interests

#Dwyane Wade #Chicago Bulls
09.21.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls are ready to drive their tank straight to the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery, but standing in their way of being the NBA’s worst team is Dwyane Wade. Of the Bulls’ current roster, Wade is by far the best player as the veteran opted in to his $24 million option this summer.

The Bulls want to be bad. There’s no way to spin it any other way when you trade your previous best player, Jimmy Butler, for a guy coming off ACL surgery who won’t be ready on opening night, a rookie point guard that struggled mightily, and a swap of first round picks. Chicago has the lowest projected win total in the NBA in Las Vegas, but Wade’s presence can muck up their plans to have the best odds at the top pick.

To this point, nothing has happened with buyout negotiations between Wade and the Bulls, but that could change soon. Chicago needs Wade out and Wade probably doesn’t want to play on a terrible team with a bunch of young guys that make mistakes — few veterans do. However, there are financial reasons for both sides to stall, and, as always, it comes down to the money.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDWYANE WADE

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP