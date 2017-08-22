The Chicago Bulls’ All-Time ‘NBA 2K18’ Team Features Jordan, Pippen, Rose And More

One of the new features in NBA 2K18 is the inclusion of an all-time team for all 30 franchises. The partial rosters for those teams have begun trickling out along with player ratings and other nuggets about the game.

The first team we got images for as a group was the Lakers, as 2K unveiled the first seven members of Los Angeles‘ stacked all-time squad. That team looks very frontcourt heavy, with Shaq, Wilt, Kareem, and Pau all confirmed as members of the squad. There have been smaller nuggets of other teams made public, like Shaq and Dwyane Wade as part of Miami’s squad, but on Tuesday, 2K Sports gave us another look at the majority of a squad by dropping an image of the Chicago Bulls’ all-time team on Twitter.

