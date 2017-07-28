The Cavs Have A Specific Set Of Criteria For A Kyrie Irving Trade

07.28.17 6 mins ago

With Kyrie Irving‘s shocking trade request still hanging over the Cleveland Cavaliers, over 20 different teams have reached out to them, hoping that they could put together the right type of package to acquire the All-Star point guard. The Cavs will likely take their time assessing offers as they are in no rush to trade away Irving. However, the Cavs definitely have some potential blockbuster type deals to consider, one of which we now know won’t be from the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Los Angeles Times‘ Brad Turner, the Clippers did their due diligence and reached out the Cavs about potentially acquiring Irving. With Chris Paul heading to the Houston Rockets, Irving would clearly be an upgrade over any point guard the Clippers currently have on their roster. Yet, the Clippers don’t have the type of assets the Cavs are looking for in exchange for Irving.

