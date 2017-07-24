Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently are in a state of turmoil at point guard. With Kyrie Irving requesting a trade so that he can go somewhere and be the man, the only point guards on the roster who are not LeBron James are Jose Calderon, Kay Felder, and Deron Williams. It’s a veteran group, but it’s not one that exactly inspires much confidence.

But the Cavs think they have found the answer: Derrick Rose. There have been rumblings for a few days that there was mutual interest between the two sides, and on Monday, Shams Chanaria of Yahoo Sports broke the news that Rose is heading to Cleveland.