UPROXX At The ESPY's

Derrick Rose Is Slated To Replace Kyrie Irving After Committing To Sign With The Cavs

#Derrick Rose #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.24.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently are in a state of turmoil at point guard. With Kyrie Irving requesting a trade so that he can go somewhere and be the man, the only point guards on the roster who are not LeBron James are Jose Calderon, Kay Felder, and Deron Williams. It’s a veteran group, but it’s not one that exactly inspires much confidence.

But the Cavs think they have found the answer: Derrick Rose. There have been rumblings for a few days that there was mutual interest between the two sides, and on Monday, Shams Chanaria of Yahoo Sports broke the news that Rose is heading to Cleveland.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Derrick Rose#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDERRICK ROSEKYRIE IRVING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 6 days ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP