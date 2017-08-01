Dwyane Wade Has A Very Unique Idea For How To Stop Steph Curry

Getty Image

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are cruising through another offseason as NBA champions, but the rest of the league has some ideas about preventing a repeat. The Houston Rockets are trying to build their own super team. The Cavaliers are, well, I’m not really sure what the Cavaliers are trying to do anymore.

But it might be Dwyane Wade who knows the key to stopping the Warriors. At the very least, he had a pretty clever answer when someone on Twitter asked if there’s anything you can do to slow Curry and the Warriors down.