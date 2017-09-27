Dwyane Wade’s Past With LeBron Breeds Optimism For Their Reunion In Cleveland

#Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.27.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade signing with the Cavs came as little surprise, as it was expected for much of the summer whenever the veteran guard reached a buyout with the Bulls he would join his old buddy LeBron James in Cleveland. With his buyout completed on Sunday night, Wade’s path to Cleveland was cleared and he chose to stay in the Great Lakes region rather than a homecoming in Miami or bolt for the Western Conference with the Spurs or Thunder.

So many have pointed to James and Wade’s friendship as a reason for their reunion, and it’s for sure a major factor. James went as far to say getting Wade on the Cavs made it feel like the first day of school and walking into class to find your best friend was also in there with you.

While there are certainly off court reasons for Wade to want to join LeBron, there are just as many on the court. The Cavs, despite the Kyrie Irving trade and Isaiah Thomas injury, are still one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals out of the East. That’s a big selling point, but just as big is the hope that playing alongside LeBron can help rejuvenate Wade’s career a bit as he enters a contract year.

Nearly every player that hits the court with LeBron James is made better by playing with him, thanks to the attention he commands from defenses and his insane passing ability. It is no different for Dwyane Wade, who had some of his most efficient seasons of his career in Miami alongside James.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADELeBron James

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP