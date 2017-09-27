Getty Image

Dwyane Wade signing with the Cavs came as little surprise, as it was expected for much of the summer whenever the veteran guard reached a buyout with the Bulls he would join his old buddy LeBron James in Cleveland. With his buyout completed on Sunday night, Wade’s path to Cleveland was cleared and he chose to stay in the Great Lakes region rather than a homecoming in Miami or bolt for the Western Conference with the Spurs or Thunder.

So many have pointed to James and Wade’s friendship as a reason for their reunion, and it’s for sure a major factor. James went as far to say getting Wade on the Cavs made it feel like the first day of school and walking into class to find your best friend was also in there with you.

While there are certainly off court reasons for Wade to want to join LeBron, there are just as many on the court. The Cavs, despite the Kyrie Irving trade and Isaiah Thomas injury, are still one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals out of the East. That’s a big selling point, but just as big is the hope that playing alongside LeBron can help rejuvenate Wade’s career a bit as he enters a contract year.

Nearly every player that hits the court with LeBron James is made better by playing with him, thanks to the attention he commands from defenses and his insane passing ability. It is no different for Dwyane Wade, who had some of his most efficient seasons of his career in Miami alongside James.