Enes Kanter Had To Apologize For Saying The Knicks Should Fight On The Court

Enes Kanter has been a spark plug for the Knicks in his first year in New York. He’s instilled a very distinct attitude with the team, and he’s shown he’s unafraid to stand up for himself and his teammates on and off the court.

He verbally and physically mixed it up with the King of New York, LeBron James, a few weeks ago, and though he wasn’t around for the struggles the Knicks had under Phil Jackson, he’s not going to let his teammates suffer any abuse because of the past.

It’s something Kanter said he learned from Russell Westbrook, though maybe he should not tell the Knicks to fight people on the court. Kanter missed New York’s game on Monday with back spasms, but he reportedly told a teammate that he would pay their fine if they were to get into a fight with someone on the court, which didn’t sit particularly well with the organization.

