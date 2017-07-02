Enes Kanter Tricked Everyone Into Thinking The Thunder Signed Rudy Gay

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off free agency with a bang. The team surprised everyone when it acquired Paul George from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, a deal that most people agree was won by Oklahoma City. Now, alongside Russell Westbrook, the Thunder have a formidable 1-2 punch that can compete with just about anyone on any given night.

If you believe Thunder big man Enes Kanter, the team is about to make another splash in free agency. According to Kanter, the Thunder agreed to a deal with free agent forward Rudy Gay.

League sources tell Enes Kanter: 😲 pic.twitter.com/PJFyboVP42 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 2, 2017

It seems a little weird that news of this caliber would get broken by a player, no? Kanter is known for having fun on social media, and players breaking news about free agents joining their team is rather unconventional.

As it turns out, Kanter didn’t break anything just yet. Royce Young of ESPN reported that while Gay is in Oklahoma City meeting with the team, there’s no deal between the two sides right now.

I'm told nothing is done between the Thunder and Rudy Gay. He is currently in Oklahoma City meeting with the Thunder today. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 2, 2017

As for the name plate, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports that’s just a prop for the visit, at least for the time being.