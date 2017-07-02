Enes Kanter Tricked Everyone Into Thinking The Thunder Signed Rudy Gay

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.01.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off free agency with a bang. The team surprised everyone when it acquired Paul George from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, a deal that most people agree was won by Oklahoma City. Now, alongside Russell Westbrook, the Thunder have a formidable 1-2 punch that can compete with just about anyone on any given night.

If you believe Thunder big man Enes Kanter, the team is about to make another splash in free agency. According to Kanter, the Thunder agreed to a deal with free agent forward Rudy Gay.

It seems a little weird that news of this caliber would get broken by a player, no? Kanter is known for having fun on social media, and players breaking news about free agents joining their team is rather unconventional.

As it turns out, Kanter didn’t break anything just yet. Royce Young of ESPN reported that while Gay is in Oklahoma City meeting with the team, there’s no deal between the two sides right now.

As for the name plate, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports that’s just a prop for the visit, at least for the time being.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSEnes KanterNBA Free Agency 2017OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRudy Gay

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 2 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 3 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP