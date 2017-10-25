The NBA’s early-season soap opera is not the chemistry experiment in Oklahoma City or the other chemistry experiment in Houston Rockets, but the hazmat site that is the Phoenix Suns.

The team fired its coach after just three games, and its 27-year-old point guard tweeted out that he didn’t want to be there, presumably Phoenix, anymore. That’s sparked a lot of haircut conspiracies and, more importantly, trade rumors.

Phoenix hasn’t been very satisfied with said trade offers just yet, but they’re not in a very powerful position given how everyone on the Internet knows Bledsoe wants out of Phoenix. That must be frustrating for a general manager, and the Suns general manager expressed said frustration on Tuesday.

Suns GM Ryan McDonough appeared on the radio in Phoenix and, according to ESPN, questioned his point guard’s leadership and the role his agent has played in this early-season drama.