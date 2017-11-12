God Shammgod Believes Only Two Players Have Ever Had Better Handles Than Kyrie Irving

For how good of a basketball player Kyrie Irving is, his best skill might be his ability to handle the basketball. Sure, his collection of moves that he can bust out at any given moment is unparalleled, but even when he’s not being flashy, Irving operates like he has the ball on a string at all times. He can be explosive, or he can lull you to sleep and get to a spot by weaving through defenders.

Among guys in the league right now, you can make a really strong case that Irving has the best handles in the NBA. And to arguably the best ball handler of all time, there are only two dudes who have ever been better with the rock in their hands than Irving.

God Shammgod thinks that he has the best handle of all time, followed by Isiah Thomas. But beyond those two, the legend of the hardwood and current Mavericks assistant coach thinks Irving has the best handle ever.

