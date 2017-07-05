Gordon Hayward’s Decision To Join The Celtics Is Bringing Out Pettiness And Anger In Jazz Fans

07.05.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

It finally happened. Since LeBron James left Cleveland the first time, we’ve been waiting for that one fan base that would grossly overreact to a player leaving via free agency, and by god have the fans, media, and some members of the Utah Jazz put the salt in Salt Lake City.

Where do we start? I guess with the saddest passive aggressive shot that one come up with Rudy Gobert’s Instagram sendoff to Chris Brown’s “Loyal.” If we’re honest, there are teenage boys who handle breakups in a far more mature manner than Gobert. Rubio only tweeted out an emoji in his disappointment, thus showing he had more emotional depth than your typical child’s swimming pool.

Gordon Monson of the Salt Lake Tribune had some thoughts about Hayward’s departure as well.

“People around here only got bits and pieces of the whole,” Monson wrote. “Over the past seven seasons, we saw the ups and downs. And then the steady climb. We saw the improved shooting, the swelling confidence, the broadening shoulders, the Kobe-style body language that screamed to anyone watching that the kid from the Midwest had grown all up.”

Around The Web

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 2 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 5 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 6 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP