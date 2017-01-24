Getty Image

While Charles Barkley continues his hilarious attack on Donald Trump with playful jabs and prop comedy, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich prefers the calm, cool, and cerebral method of mocking the President. Now that Kellyanne Conway has gifted us with the ridiculous phrase “Alternative Facts,” in response to Sean Spicer’s unique take on reality, even sports figures are getting in on the fun. The Tennessee Volunteers added an alternative facts section to their game notes, NBA TV offered some “alternative stats” to ease the pain of the Lakers’ historic loss to Dallas, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr issued some alternative facts for his playing career.

Popovich, already a very vocal opponent of President Trump, gave reporters an alternative fact regarding the health of Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, who missed Monday’s drubbing of the Spurs with a sore hand.

Delivering the news that star forward Kawhi Leonard would not play, Popovich said it was because he had “an injury that’s really not an injury.” When a reporter repeated that phrase and wondered what it meant, Popovich smiled and said, “It’s a figurative statement. It sounds like some of the things that are going on politically in the world.” “I apologize,” Popovich said. “I just gave an alternative fact. I shouldn’t have done that. But it wasn’t a lie. Don’t try to pin that on me.” (Via Newsday)

I’m currently workshopping a conspiracy theory that Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt is based on Pop. Each new quote is only more evidence.