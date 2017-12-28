The Rockets Made A Savvy Addition By Signing Veteran Wing Gerald Green

12.28.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. They have the third-best record in the NBA, coming in at 25-7 on the season, and have looked like an honest-to-god juggernaut when Chris Paul has been healthy, giving Houston an insane backcourt duo with James Harden.

The team’s playing style — one which emphasizes chucking up an insane amount of threes — has made it so that when the Rockets are hot, they can be unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor. It also means that the ability to hit threes is necessary for any player the team wants to bring on board.

On Thursday, the Rockets made one such addition when they went out and signed free agent wing Gerald Green to a deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

TAGSGERALD GREENHouston Rockets

