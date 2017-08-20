Ice Cube And Allen Iverson Gave A BIG3 Style Pep Talk To The Seahawks

#Ice Cube #Seattle Seahawks
08.20.17 8 mins ago

“Hope my Raiders don’t divorce me.” That’s what Ice Cube said as he slid on a pair of blue and green gloves to play around with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday. According to the Seahawks official site, Cube and Allen Iverson were in town to promote the Big3 event that was heading to Seattle on Sunday and to give the team a little pep talk ahead of the new season. What transpired was an afternoon of goofy fun, three point shots, and Cube’s take on taking a knee for the national anthem.

As you see above, Ice Cube actually seems to have this pep talk down and tells the players in attendance that they all have the freedom to make their own decisions and do their own things. It was a serious cut from a fun evening, but noteworthy in light of what has been happening and the ongoing Colin Kaepernick situation.

After that, things turned to another sport and a shooting contest between Iverson, Richard Sherman, and a few others in attendance. Also Pete Carroll was in on the good times, talking with Iverson about “practice” instead of some other sort of wild conspiracy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ice Cube#Seattle Seahawks
TAGSALLEN IVERSONBig3ice cuberichard shermanSEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 2 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP