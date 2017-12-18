Getty Image

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas has been teasing his return to the hardwood over the last several weeks, with reports from various outlets supporting the notion that he’s almost ready to go.

The Cavaliers acquired Thomas this summer in the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Thomas has spent the last several months recovering from the labral tear in his hip that he suffered last season in Boston. Thankfully, for the Cavaliers’ sake, LeBron James is having one of the best statistical seasons of his entire career, and while we’re sure Cleveland will be happy to have Thomas back, they remain near the top of the Eastern Conference despite his absence.

The timetable for Thomas’ return to this point has been fairly vague. We’ve heard December, we’ve heard January, we’ve heard he’s close, but specifics have been hard to come by, until now. Yahoo’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday evening that Thomas and the Cavaliers are now targeting the first week of January for his season debut. That leaves LeBron James with plenty of time over the holidays to tinker with different lineups in ‘NBA 2K18’.