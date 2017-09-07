Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas was officially introduced as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon at an introductory press conference, a day after his powerful essay about his emotions leaving Boston and joining the Cavs. General manager Koby Altman opened the press conference by discussing the reasons why they were excited about adding Thomas to the squad, as well as Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic who were also present.

New threads for the new fellas! pic.twitter.com/0VeGcK3kCz — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 7, 2017

There was, of course, the elephant in the room of Thomas’ hip injury which had dragged out the process of the trade until the Celtics added in an additional future second round pick. It was the Cavs’ hope to ignore that in the press conference, with Altman asking for the focus to be on Thomas as an All-Star and a strong addition to the roster. However, the on court impact of Thomas can’t really be discussed without knowing when he’ll be on the court, so there was some early tension between Altman and the media, as he intercepted all questions directed at Isaiah about his hip.