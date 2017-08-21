James Harden Looks Chiseled And Is ‘Locked In’ For The 2017-18 Season

Getty Image

Houston Rockets star James Harden is facing an important season in 2017-18. The All-NBA guard was, by all metrics, phenomenal on the floor a season ago but, when the playoffs arrived, Harden had a high-profile flop, and that is something that will almost certainly return to the overall consciousness when basketball begins in October.

With that said, Harden has enjoyed a tremendous summer. He has a new (and impressive) shoe colorway, a prominent social media appearance or two and Harden even added one of the best running mates in the NBA when the Rockets acquired Chris Paul. The left-hander did not sit back and simply enjoy the offseason, though, as evidenced by his new and improved physique.