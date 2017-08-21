James Harden Looks Chiseled And Is ‘Locked In’ For The 2017-18 Season

#James Harden #Chris Paul
08.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Houston Rockets star James Harden is facing an important season in 2017-18. The All-NBA guard was, by all metrics, phenomenal on the floor a season ago but, when the playoffs arrived, Harden had a high-profile flop, and that is something that will almost certainly return to the overall consciousness when basketball begins in October.

With that said, Harden has enjoyed a tremendous summer. He has a new (and impressive) shoe colorway, a prominent social media appearance or two and Harden even added one of the best running mates in the NBA when the Rockets acquired Chris Paul. The left-hander did not sit back and simply enjoy the offseason, though, as evidenced by his new and improved physique.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP