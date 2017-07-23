UPROXX At The ESPY's

It Would Take $1 Billion For Joel Embiid To Wear Big Baller Brand Shoes

#Philadelphia 76ers
07.23.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid lives a very interesting life at this point. From operating as a social media darling to trying to improve his ability to avoid injury, Embiid’s overall persona is quite positive and basically lovable. However, his public relationship with LaVar Ball isn’t so rosy, as the two men have been going back and forth and one such barb cost Embiid in his wallet with a fine from the NBA office.

This time around, Embiid stopped short of fully bashing Ball and the Big Baller Brand but, in speaking with TMZ Sports, the talented big man put forth a dollar amount that it would take for him to rock the company’s footwear. That number? One billion dollars.

