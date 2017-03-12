Kevin Hart Is The Latest Victim Of Joel Embiid’s Social Media Trolling

Inspired by the GOAT/Legend/MrGym himself @jhharrison92 …..You motivate me man!!!! #Goals #FloorPress #HustleHart #Motivation #NoDaysOff #MoveWithHart A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:04am PST

Kevin Hart has made a habit of posting his workouts on Instagram. Problem is, Joel Embiid has made himself a home on the social media network as well. Embiid, whose last known location was “Meniscus,” chirped Hart on Instagram after he posted his latest workout video on Saturday.

Hart dedicated the set to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, a 40-year-old who Hart says “inspires” him. Honestly, Harrison’s work in the gym is more terrifying than anything but whatever you say, Kevin. Sure.

Anyway, Hart gets in eight reps on the floor press and looks pretty proud of himself. Most of the comments on the video also relay their pride and inspiration.

But not Joel Embiid’s comment. The Philadelphia 76ers star had some fun on Hart’s behalf, calling him “soft” in a comment on the video.