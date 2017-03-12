Kevin Hart Is The Latest Victim Of Joel Embiid’s Social Media Trolling

03.11.17 1 hour ago

Kevin Hart has made a habit of posting his workouts on Instagram. Problem is, Joel Embiid has made himself a home on the social media network as well. Embiid, whose last known location was “Meniscus,” chirped Hart on Instagram after he posted his latest workout video on Saturday.

Hart dedicated the set to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, a 40-year-old who Hart says “inspires” him. Honestly, Harrison’s work in the gym is more terrifying than anything but whatever you say, Kevin. Sure.

Anyway, Hart gets in eight reps on the floor press and looks pretty proud of himself. Most of the comments on the video also relay their pride and inspiration.

But not Joel Embiid’s comment. The Philadelphia 76ers star had some fun on Hart’s behalf, calling him “soft” in a comment on the video.

Around The Web

TAGSJAMES HARRISONJOEL EMBIIDkevin hart
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP