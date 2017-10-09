Chandler Parsons Shared Joel Embiid’s Hilarious Reaction After Agreeing To An Extension With The Sixers

Restaurants in the Philadelphia-area that sell Shirley Temples got some fantastic news on Monday evening, as word broke that Joel Embiid and the Sixers agreed to a five-year contract extension. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the deal will pay Embiid $148 million, and if he reaches certain milestones over the course of that deal, another $30 million could be tacked onto that already massive number.

There seem to be two schools of thought to this deal. The first think this is a really risky deal for Philadelphia, as Embiid has played in 31 total games since getting drafted in 2014. The second believes this is a necessary risk for the Sixers, as Embiid is a budding superstar who loves the city and has showed flashes of being dominant when on the floor.

And then, there is Embiid’s reaction. Thanks to the Instagram account of Grizzlies forward and frequent target of Embiid’s jokes Chandler Parsons, we know that the Sixers star was beyond stoked.

