Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Joel Embiid Is Doing Things No Rookie Since Tim Duncan Has Done

01.17.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

The two year wait for Joel Embiid has proven to be well worth it for the Sixers, as the third-overall draft pick from the 2014 Draft has emerged as one of the NBA’s best big men in his first season after sitting out all of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons with injuries.

Embiid is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and two assists in only 25.3 minutes per game this season. His scoring as a rookie, on a by possession basis, is something the NBA has never seen.

As his minutes restriction has been stretched out, his production has continued to improve, and he’s starting to do things we haven’t seen out of a rookie since Tim Duncan.

TAGSJOEL EMBIIDSixers

