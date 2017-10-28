Getty Image

One of the more surprising moments from the 2017 NBA trade deadline came when the Philadelphia 76ers sent Nerlens Noel to Dallas in exchange for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut, and a conditional draft pick. Noel was going to be a free agent during the summer, but seeing as how all the chatter during trade season was that Jahlil Okafor was on the block, getting rid of Noel was unexpected.

For Joel Embiid, this was more than losing a teammate, as he considers Noel his best friend. Sure, this is the kind of thing that happens all the time in the NBA, but it has to be hard for someone close to you to get traded.

The good news for Embiid is that he’ll get to see Noel on Saturday evening when the Sixers travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks. He also has a very unique way of saying hello to his old friend, as he wants to dunk on Noel whenever he gets the opportunity.