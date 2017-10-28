Joel Embiid Will Try To Dunk On Nerlens Noel Every Chance He Gets When Philly Takes On Dallas

#NBA Jumpstart #Philadelphia 76ers
10.28.17 2 mins ago

Getty Image

One of the more surprising moments from the 2017 NBA trade deadline came when the Philadelphia 76ers sent Nerlens Noel to Dallas in exchange for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut, and a conditional draft pick. Noel was going to be a free agent during the summer, but seeing as how all the chatter during trade season was that Jahlil Okafor was on the block, getting rid of Noel was unexpected.

For Joel Embiid, this was more than losing a teammate, as he considers Noel his best friend. Sure, this is the kind of thing that happens all the time in the NBA, but it has to be hard for someone close to you to get traded.

The good news for Embiid is that he’ll get to see Noel on Saturday evening when the Sixers travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks. He also has a very unique way of saying hello to his old friend, as he wants to dunk on Noel whenever he gets the opportunity.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSdallas mavericksJOEL EMBIIDNBA JumpstartNERLENS NOELPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP