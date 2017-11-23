ESPN

Joel Embiid is having an incredible run of fun and general career success over the last few weeks. He’s expanded his time on the floor, stayed healthy and hit a career-high in points in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

But he’s also got some wins in the social sphere, getting praise from Shaq and even some current NBA players such as Kevin Durant and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Embiid appeared on SportsCenter’s SC6 on Wednesday and was asked about his conditioning. Previously, he had said he was at about 69 percent, which got laughs from a bunch of goofs online as well as Michael Smith on Wednesday.

Predictably, Embiid said he’s closer to 100 percent, picking 81 percent this time around.