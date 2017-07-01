Getty Image

J.J. Redick is coming to Philadelphia and Joel Embiid is thrilled to have another convert to The Process. The Sixers and Redick reportedly agreed to terms on Saturday hours after free agency opened up, snagging the veteran shooter on a 1-year deal that will pay Redick handsomely.

Redick announced he’s coming to Philadelphia with a familiar refrain for Sixers fans, one that Embiid has owned long after former GM Sam Hinkie coined the phrase to describe the team’s rebuild.