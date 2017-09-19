Getty Image

Kevin Durant admitted he sent tweets out that trashed his former coach and team on Tuesday, a stunning admission when you consider just how many ways he could have talked himself out of it. He could’ve gone with the tried and true, “I was hacked” excuse, which only works once, or even a more believable, “My social media manager forgot to log out of my account” excuse, which would explain pretty much everything.

Instead, Durant spoke at a TechCrunch event in Silicon Valley on Tuesday and was asked about an incident that happened Monday, when his Twitter account tweeted at a follower who asked for a “legitimate” reason Durant should have left the Oklahoma City Thunder two summers ago.

Speaking in the third person, Durant’s account called out Thunder coach Billy Donovan and the lack of quality of his Warriors teammates outside of Russell Westbrook. On Tuesday, Durant admitted the tweets were “childish” and “idiotic.”