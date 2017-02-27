Getty Image

The Knicks were unable to get younger at the NBA trade deadline, as talks with Minnesota to swap Derrick Rose for Ricky Rubio failed to materialize into a deal. Phil Jackson seems determined to get young guard help on the roster, as the organization has reportedly agreed to buyout terms with Brandon Jennings to clear roster space to sign guard Chasson Randle, per The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The New York Knicks are waiving guard Brandon Jennings, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 27, 2017

The Knicks are planning to use Jennings roster spot to sign free agent guard Chasson Randle, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 27, 2017

Randle was recently released by the Sixers to clear a roster spot to complete the Nerlens Noel trade, and with Andrew Bogut’s buyout still not completely finished despite reports he’s already decided to sign with Cleveland, Philly was not able to bring Randle back on before the Knicks could pounce.

Jennings signed a one-year, $5 million deal this offseason and will receive the rest of his contract by way of buyout. On the season, Jennings was averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.6 assists on a 38/34/76 shooting split as one of the first guards off the bench for New York. Randle played in eight games this season for the Sixers, averaging 5.8 points and 0.8 assists in 9.3 minutes per game, before being waived to clear space for Bogut and Justin Anderson.

The Knicks are familiar with Randle after he began the 2016-17 season with New York’s D-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, and the 23-year-old adds some young blood to the roster.