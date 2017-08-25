NBA Executives Doubt Kyrie Irving’s Trade Will Convince LeBron James To Stay In Cleveland

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.25.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is the newest member of the Boston Celtics, but there was some speculation that he may have inadvertently given the Cavaliers one last parting gift before he skipped town. With LeBron James now firmly in control in Cleveland, some thought it might renew James’ desire to stay in Cleveland and win another championship for his hometown.

But Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher says many higher-ups in the NBA feel that James is almost certainly heading out of Cleveland next summer. That’s a doomsday scenerio for Cavaliers fans that might be slightly softened by the arrival of Isaiah Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected first round pick in the draft, but nether of those things have as great an impact on a franchise as LeBron himself.

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesLOS ANGELES LAKERS

